No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

The New Brunswick government is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday.

There were no reported recoveries, either, leaving the active case count at four, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard.

Two active cases are in the Moncton health region, and there is one each in the Fredericton and Saint John zones. Public Health has said the individuals are self-isolating.

To date, there have been a total of 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 186 recoveries and two deaths.

The province performed 586 tests Wednesday, raising the overall total to 62,808 tests.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: