One new case of COVID-19 in Moncton region

The New Brunswick government is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.

The new case is a temporary foreign worked between 20 and 29 years of age in the Moncton health region. The individual has been self-isolating, Public Health said in a release.

That raises the active case count to four, two of which are in the Moncton region, or zone 1. There is one case each still active in the Fredericton and Saint John health zones.

To date, there have been a total of 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 186 recoveries and two deaths.

The province performed 293 tests Monday, raising the overall total to 62,222 tests.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: