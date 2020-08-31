No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

The New Brunswick government is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the provincial dashboard.

There have been no new recoveries, either, leaving the active case count at four.

There is one case in each the Bathurst, Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John health regions, and Public Health has said the individuals are self-isolating. No one is in hospital.

To date, there have been a total of 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 185 recoveries and two deaths.

The province performed 250 testes Sunday, raising the overall total to 61,522 tests.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: