No new cases of COVID-19, 1 more person has recovered

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday, and one more person has recovered from the respiratory disease, the latest figures from Public Health show.

The province has a total of 14 active cases, all in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5, where an outbreak began on May 21.

Four people remain in hospital, including one person in intensive care.

On Thursday, New Brunswick had its first COVID-19-related death.

Daniel Ouellette, 84, a resident at the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, died at 5:10 a.m. at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

Four other elderly residents and four employees have also tested positive for the respiratory disease. One of the infected health-care workers lives in Quebec and will be counted in that province's statistics.

Officials have linked the outbreak to a medical professional who travelled to Quebec for personal reasons and returned to work without self-isolating for the required 14 days.

New Brunswick has recorded 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. As of Friday, 121 people have recovered.

To date, 32,954 tests have been conducted.

ECGs at Moncton Coliseum

Beginning Monday, all scheduled outpatient ECG exams at the Moncton Hospital will be temporarily relocated to the Moncton Coliseum, at 377 Killam Dr., the Horizon Health Network announced on Friday.

"This temporary relocation will allow Horizon to increase the volume of services while maintaining physical distancing requirements," the regional health authority said in a statement.

Horizon will contact patients with scheduled appointments for basic ECG exams, Holter device monitoring and ambulatory blood pressure monitoring to provide further information.

Patients who arrive without an appointment will be asked to return home and contact their health-care provider, it said.

The Moncton Coliseum, which has served as a COVID-19 assessment centre, will now also be used for ECG exams, the Horizon Health Network announced on Friday. (HorizonHealthNB/Twitter)

Patients should attend their appointment alone, unless they require assistance, in which case one support person will be allowed, and should arrive no more than 15 minutes early, or they may be asked to wait in their vehicle.

Upon arrival, they'll be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, asked to clean their hands and to don a mask.

Those who have a mask are asked to bring their own, but one will be provided for anyone who doesn't have one.

"If you do not wear a mask you will be asked to return home and contact your health care provider," Horizon said.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with two of those symptoms are asked to: