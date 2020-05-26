Another new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Campbellton region
Unclear if infection of person over 90 is related to person under 19 announced last week, says Public Health
New Brunswick has a new confirmed case of COVID-19, a person over the age of 90 in the Campbellton region, Public Health announced Tuesday.
It comes five days after the province's only other active case was confirmed in the Campbellton region, a person under the age of 19 at a daycare.
Both cases remain under investigation. Neither individual is hospitalized.
"Although community transmission has not been confirmed, it is important to be aware that it remains a possibility," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.
"Every New Brunswicker should remain vigilant," she said. "Please continue to limit your close contacts to prevent the chance of spreading the virus, especially to those who are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19."
To date, 22,920 tests have been performed for COVID-19, and 120 people have recovered from the respiratory disease.
Last Friday, New Brunswick moved into phase three of its COVID-19 recovery plan, also known as the yellow phase. It allows people to extend their two-household bubble to close family and friends, more businesses to reopen, and more recreation.
