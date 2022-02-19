N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 death, hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator cases all rise

New Brunswick recorded another COVID-related death Friday, and the number of people in hospital, in intensive care and on a ventilator all increased slightly.

The seven-day average of COVID-related hospitalizations jumped to 89 from 82, while the seven-day average of people requiring intensive care remained steady for a fourth straight day at four.

The new death is a person in their 70s in the Fredericton region, Zone 3.

There are 92 people in hospital, up four, including 44 admitted for COVID-19 and 48 admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Eight people require intensive care, up two, and five of them are on ventilators, up three.

New Brunswick is set to lift all COVID restrictions, including mask mandates and gathering limits, in 10 days, when the emergency order ends.

Two of the people hospitalized are aged 19 or under. There are also five people in their 20s, four in their 30s, eight in their 40s, five in their 50s, 20 in their 60s, 17 in their 70s, 17 in their 80s, and six in their 90s.

In ICU, there's a person in their 30s, one in their 40s, four in their 60s, and two in their 70s.

Across the province, 541 health-care workers are off the job, isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, 13 more than on Thursday. These include 293 with Horizon Health Network, 174 with Vitalité Health Network, and 74 with Extra-Mural and Ambulance New Brunswick.

Hospital occupancy remained stable at 92 per cent, while ICU occupancy dropped to 69 per 76 per cent.

There are now five people with COVID-19 on a ventilator in New Brunswick. (CBC News)

Public Health confirmed 391 new cases of COVID-19 through lab-based PCR tests, putting the active case count at 3,892, an increase of 175.

An additional 562 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

The regional breakdown of PCR-confirmed cases includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1

130 new cases and 1,337 active cases

Saint John region, Zone 2

95 new cases and 871 active cases

Fredericton region, Zone 3

88 new cases and 855 active cases

Edmundston region, Zone 4

22 new cases and 193 active cases

Campbellton region, Zone 5

20 new cases and 146 active cases

Bathurst region, Zone 6

25 new cases and 337 active cases

Miramichi region, Zone 7

11 new cases and 153 active cases

As of Friday, 50.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, up from 50.2 per cent, 87.2 per cent have received two vaccine doses, up from 87.1 per cent, and 92.9 per cent have received one dose, unchanged.

A total of 738,442 PCR tests have been conducted to date, including 1,729 on Thursday.

New Brunswick has had 38,937 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 34,734 recoveries so far and 309 COVID-related deaths.

Nearly 500 new cases reported at schools in 1 day

Another 494 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported at schools since Thursday's update, the Department of Education's website shows.

That pushes the number of cases involving students and staff to more than 10,400 in just over a month.

There have been 12,889 cases since Sept. 7, spread across 291 of 294 schools.

The latest cases affect 112 schools.

The department will stop collecting and sharing information about COVID-19 cases in schools, effective Monday, with the start of March break.

When classes resume, parents will no longer have to report their child's positive diagnosis to their school, said department spokesperson Flavio Nienow.

"We've determined that the department and school districts are no longer in a position to continue collecting this information or share it publicly on the Healthy and Safe Schools website," he said Thursday.

There are about 99,000 students and 27,000 school staff across the province.

Province stops checking businesses for compliance

The Department of Public Safety has stopped checking businesses for compliance to COVID-19 rules.

The enforcement page of the COVID-19 dashboard hasn't been updated since Feb. 25.

"With the move to Level 1 [of the COVID-19 winter plan], enforcement strategies have been adjusted in order to focus on priority initiatives," said department spokesperson Geoffrey Downey.

He did not immediately respond to questions about how the strategies have been adjusted or what the priority initiatives are.

Masks are still mandatory in indoor and outdoor public spaces. (CBC)

The province moved to Level 1 on Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. At that time, businesses that were required to reduce their capacity to 50 per cent under Level 2, including entertainment centres, gyms and restaurants, returned to full capacity but had to continue to require proof of full vaccination.

On Feb. 28 at 12:01 a.m., the province dropped the proof of vaccination requirement for businesses. But there are still rules in place.

Retail businesses, for example, must maintain physical distancing of two metres, restaurant patrons must remain seated, and masks are required in public indoor spaces.

Since Feb. 25, the department has received 10 COVID-related complaints, and those are being investigated, said Downey.

He noted the compliance rate of the businesses inspected has "consistently been very high," and is currently reported at over 98 per cent.

On March 14, when the emergency order ends and the province lifts all COVID restrictions, enforcement officers will return to their pre-COIVD duties, Downey said.

Improved access to rapid tests

The Horizon Health Network has changed the way it distributes point-of-care rapid test kits in some areas to help improve access.

People in areas previously served by mobile vans once a week can now book an appointment to pick up the test kits at some community health centres Monday through Friday.

A list of pickup locations is available online.

To book an appointment, fill out the government's online form.