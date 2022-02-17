N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Cross-border change won't change much for border towns, says mayor

The mayor of Woodstock says changes to cross-border travel at the end of the month won't make much difference for border towns like his.

Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to show proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR, when entering Canada, effective Feb. 28, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.

They will still need to take a pre-arrival test, but a rapid antigen test is acceptable. Antigen tests are typically cheaper than molecular tests and can provide results within minutes.

Arthur Slipp says any testing is a hindrance.

"What everyone's waiting for is when we can cross the border without testing at all," he said.

Woodstock Mayor Arthur Slipp said people are eager for there to be no testing requirements at all. (Sarah Morin/CBC)

"Certainly, the changes in testing will help some, but I think the incidental cross-border shopping and travel isn't going to be greatly impacted."

Under the new rules, unvaccinated children under the age of 12 entering with fully vaccinated parents will no longer have to avoid schools, day cares or other crowded settings for 14 days.

The government also plans to lift its current advisory against non-essential travel abroad .

If conditions continue to improve, further measures, such as the testing requirement for Canadians visiting the United States for trips under 72 hours, could also be dropped, Duclos has said.

3 deaths Wednesday, 89 people in hospital

Three more COVID-related deaths were reported Wednesday, and hospitalizations dropped to 89.

Of the people in hospital, 44 were admitted for COVID-19, and 45 were admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Nine people are in intensive care, and five of them are on ventilators.

Through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, Public Health has confirmed 305 new cases of COVID, putting the province's active case count at 3,262, an increase of 13.

An additional 710 people self-reported they tested positive on rapid tests.

A total of 713,778 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Wednesday, 48.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their booster shot, 86.2 per cent had received two doses of a vaccine, and 92.6 per cent had received one dose.

New Brunswick has had 33,647 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 30,087 recoveries so far and 296 COVID-related deaths.