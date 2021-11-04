N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to provide update after single-day record high of new cases

The province will provide an update on COVID-19 today, after reporting a single-day record high of 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two more COVID-related deaths.

A media advisory says the province will remain at Level 1 of the COVID-19 winter plan at this time, "as hospitalizations remain manageable and the majority of schools are operating normally."

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will participate in the 2:30 p.m. news conference.

It will be livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website and on the government's YouTube channel in English and in French.

Forty people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 16 in intensive care. Eight of them are on ventilators.

There are 781 active cases across the province.

New Brunswick has now recorded 9,223 cases of the illness, 8,192 recoveries and 138 deaths.

A total of 574,278 tests have been conducted so far, including 2,144 on Wednesday.

Pharmacists bear brunt of booster-dose change frustrations

Some pharmacists in New Brunswick are bearing the brunt of frustrated patrons who can't get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot right away.

Earlier this week, Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters people 50 and older don't have to wait the full six months after their second dose to get their booster shot. They can get it after five months.

The policy change took pharmacists by surprise, says Jake Reid, executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association. And pharmacists all don't all have the capacity to take on more appointments, he said.

"I know of one pharmacy where they said unfortunately, they had to call the police on someone who came in and demanded that they were able to get their vaccination right away," Reid said. "They were worried of a threat of violence.

"I heard another pharmacy that said that someone tossed some toilet paper rolls that they had on them, that they were buying at the store. They threw them at the pharmacy counter in frustration. … So, you know, people are hearing that they qualify for these booster shots. But there was no regard for the pharmacists at the other end who have to deal with this."

New Brunswickers 50 and older who are due for a booster any time in December can book an appointment now, even if a full six months have not passed. (Sam Nar/CBC)

Until now, people have only been eligible for a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine if six months have passed since their second dose, based on the advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Higgs said the decision was prompted in part by fears of an "unmanageable" wave of cases after Christmas holiday gatherings.

Normally, when there are these sorts of announcements, Reid said, there's "lots of information" shared between Public Health and pharmacists.

"We have meetings weekly, multiple times, weekly actually to discuss the ins and outs of the COVID vaccination program. A program of this size, you know, takes a lot of co-ordination. And so normally there would be some sort of a heads up, of course, if there's going to be a change."

Reid said he understands that during a pandemic decisions sometimes have to be made quickly. But this time, pharmacists were left to answer questions from the public and didn't have the answers.

He said there's also an issue as to whether pharmacies can handle the influx.

Jake Reid, executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association, said one pharmacy had to call the police, afraid of a patron who was upset they couldn't get their booster. (Submitted by Jake Reid)

People 50 or older who are due for a booster any time in December can book an appointment now, even if a full six months have not passed, Public Health said.

Anyone who is 50 or older or in a current eligible group and received a second dose in July will be eligible for their booster dose anytime in January, it said.

In the coming weeks, eligibility for booster doses will be expanded to people in their 40s, followed by all other New Brunswickers.

As of Thursday, 82.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 87.9 per cent have received their first dose.

The province's goal is to get at least 90 per cent of the total population fully vaccinated.

According to the CBC vaccine tracker, 78.1 per cent of the total population are double-dosed, while 83.5 per cent have received at least one dose.

Appointments for booster shots for those eligible and for first and second doses can be scheduled for a regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy.

Public exposure notices

For the full list of public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.