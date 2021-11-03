N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Pharmacists brace for booster dose wave

New Brunswick pharmacists are bracing to get even busier now that another large cohort of people can book appointments for booster COVID-19 vaccine doses, says the head of the provincial association.

People 65 and older and school personnel are now permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA vaccine booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Public Health announced Tuesday.

People who have received one or two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are also now permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA booster dose if 28 days have passed since their second dose.

Other groups that were previously eligible include health-care personnel, residents of First Nations communities, and seniors in long-term care homes and other communal settings. A third dose is being offered to people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised because of a medical condition or treatment.

Jake Reid, executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association, expects pharmacies will administer a large share of the shots.

"Pharmacies have been doing almost half of all the COVID vaccines in the province. They've done just over 580,000 injections now for COVID," he said.

The rest are done by the regional health authorities.

The strike by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees has affected some health-care services, including the Horizon and Vitalité COVID-19 vaccination clinics. They are no longer able to accept walk-ins. People must schedule an appointment. A list of upcoming clinics is available online.

"People are asked to be patient with staff and expect delays," Public Health said Tuesday.

The strike, now into Day 6, involves 22,000 workers in 10 CUPE locals, including health care, education, transportation and agricultural sectors, as well as social workers, jail guards, court stenographers and staff at WorkSafeNB and New Brunswick community colleges.

The New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association is encouraging pharmacies to only administer as many COVID vaccine as they're able, while still providing prescriptions, which might mean limiting vaccines to certain days of the week, or certain hours of the day, said executive director Jake Reid. (Submitted by Jake Reid)

Reid said there aren't as many pharmacies administering COVID vaccines as there used to be. There are about 174, down from 208 earlier in the vaccine rollout.

"But a few more are coming on board again to be able to do the third dose, and more may come on to do the pediatric doses," once approved by Health Canada.

Pharmacies are also juggling annual flu shots right now. They've already administered 77,000 doses, said Reid, noting people can get their flu shot and COVID vaccine at the same time.

"So it is a very, very busy time" for pharmacists, on top of their work of filling prescriptions, said Reid.

Their workload is incredible. They're certainly stressed because it's been so busy. - Jake Reid, New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association executive director

"Their workload is incredible. They're certainly stressed because it's been so busy in pharmacy, as it has been on the front line for all health-care workers."

The flu shot campaign is usually concentrated over a period of eight to 10 weeks.

"So we know we'll get through this at some point in the coming weeks, but COVID will be a longtime thing," he said, likening it to a marathon, not a sprint.

"We're going to be doing third doses for some time yet. Eventually, we anticipate all age groups are going to be able to get their third dose. We know that pediatric doses are coming for age five to 11 fairly soon, so children will start getting their first, second and eventually, you know, we anticipate their third dose."

The association is talking to the government about possible solutions to lighten the workload that comes with COVID vaccinations "to help make this sustainable," he said.

"Do we need a hotline for non-appointment-related, you know, COVID vaccination questions? Because they get a lot of questions at pharmacies. I think the biggest part is the volume of phone calls. It's not just giving the vaccines, it's all the phone calls that are coming in."

Pharmacists are also looking into the idea of a centralized online booking system for pharmacy appointments, like the existing one for the regional health authorities, Reid said.

506 active cases

Public Health reported another COVID-related death Tuesday and 40 new cases of COVID-19.

There are now 506 active cases across the province.

Twenty-four people are hospitalized because of the virus, including 14 in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 85.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, while 92.7 per cent have received their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 6,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,927 recoveries so far and 118 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 528,230 COVID tests have been conducted to date, as of Tuesday.

3 new cases at schools

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been identified at two schools since Tuesday, the COVDI-19 dashboard shows.

A positive case or cases have been confirmed at Maplehurst Middle School in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and Nelson Rural School in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

Thirty-one schools are currently impacted across the province.

A total of 429 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at 118 schools since the beginning of the school year.

All schools moved to online learning Monday because of the CUPE strike. Students will continue to learn from home until the strike is over, the government has said.

The province did not provide an update on any COVID-19 cases at early learning and child-care centres Tuesday and Wednesday's news release is not yet available.

As of Monday, 63 early learning and child-care centres have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 7. The total number of cases has not been released.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has posted new public exposure notices Wednesday, including a polling station and church in the Moncton region, Zone 1, a community centre in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and the annual Trunk or Treat Halloween event in Miramichi, Zone 7.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the government of New Brunswick's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms must get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point of care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test or PCR test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19 so even if their results comes back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.