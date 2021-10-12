N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Booster bookings open up for people 50 and older

New Brunswickers aged 50 or older who received two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine can now book an appointment for a booster dose.

Eligibility has been expanded to include those born in 1971 or before, including those turning 50 this year, the province's website shows.

At least six months must have passed since they received their second Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, announced last Friday that the province would expand the availability of booster doses this week to include people in their 50s.

Eligibility will be expanded in the coming weeks to include people in their 40s, with other New Brunswickers following after, she had said.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now "strongly recommending" that all Canadians over the age of 50 and other vulnerable individuals — such as health care workers, Indigenous people and those living in congregate care settings — get a third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

In a report issued Friday, NACI — an independent body made up of volunteer vaccine experts — also calls on Canadians aged 18 to 49 to get a third mRNA shot at least six months after they got their second.

NACI said it's recommending booster shots now because emerging data suggests that protection against infection is decreasing over time for those who completed a two-dose vaccine regimen.

As of Sunday, 82 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 81.9 per cent, and 87.3 per cent had received their first dose, up from 87.1 per cent.

The province's goal is to get at least 90 per cent of the total population fully vaccinated.

According to the CBC vaccine tracker, 78 per cent of the total popluation is double-dosed, while 83.1 per cent have received at least one dose.

Appointments for booster shots for those eligible and for first and second doses can be scheduled for a regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy.

A list of upcoming walk-in clinics is available online.

752 active cases

New Brunswick reported another COVID-related death and 195 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as it entered Level 1 of the Winter Action Plan — 118 on Sunday and 77 on Saturday.

Forty-six people are hospitalized with the virus, including 16 in intensive care, nine of them on a ventilator.

Of those in hospital, 22 are over the age of 60 and one is under 19.

There are 752 active cases across the province.

No cases of the new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant omicron have been confirmed in New Brunswick, Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane told CBC News on Monday.

He did not immediately respond to a question about whether there are any suspected cases of the new variant.

As of Sunday, 55 New Brunswick travellers, each of whom had been in one of the 10 countries affected by restrictions related to the new omicron variant, are in isolation to reduce possible spread of the virus — unchanged since the last update on Friday.

Macfarlane did not respond to a request for an update on how many travellers are isolating.

Asked which of the 10 countries they visited, he simply said, "one of the countries listed here: Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe."

He did not say when they will be released from isolation.

New Brunswick has had 8,798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, 7,912 recoveries so far and 133 deaths.

A total of 567,192 tests have been conducted to date, including 862 on Saturday.

66 new cases in schools, 20 in child-care centres

Sixty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in 11 schools and 20 in five child-care facilities since Friday, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development's website shows.

The schools with new cases include:

Caledonia Regional High School (Moncton region, Zone 1)

Hazen-White-St. Francis School (Saint John region, Zone 2)

Princess Elizabeth School (Saint John region, Zone 2)

Rothesay Elementary School (Saint John region, Zone 2)

Rothesay Park School (Saint John region, Zone 2)

Quispamsis Middle School (Saint John region, Zone 2)

Priestman Street Elementary School (Fredericton region, Zone 3)

Minto Elementary Middle School (Fredericton region, Zone 3)

École Les Éclaireurs (Fredericton region, Zone 3)

École Mgr-Matthieu-Mazerolle (Edmundston region, Zone 4)

Miramichi Valley High School (Miramichi region, Zone 7)

The website does not indicate how many cases are at each school or whether the cases involve students, teachers or staff.

Fifty-one schools are currently affected. The website no longer indicates how many of the schools are newly affected.

Eleven schools have COVID-related operational days Monday, according to the department's website.

A total of 617 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 163 schools since the beginning of the school year.

Child-care centres with at least one new case include:

Powerplay Academy Moncton 4 (Moncton region, Zone 1)

Happy Clown After School Centre (Saint John region, Zone 2)

Enrich Kids (Fredericton region, Zone 3)

Garderie les Zamibulles Inc. (Edmundston region, Zone 4)

Garderie Chateau Magique 2015 (Miramichi region, Zone 7)

The website does not indicate whether the cases involve a child, staff member or volunteer, or which child-care centres are impacted.

There have been 103 early learning and child-care centres affected by COVID-19 since Sept. 7. The total number of cases has not been released.

Public exposure notices

The province listed several exposure notices on Monday, including a community centre in the Moncton region, Zone 1, an arena, bus route and theatre in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and restaurant in the Campbellton region, Zone 5.

For the full list of public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.