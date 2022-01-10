N.B. COVID-19 roundup: People 18 and over lining up for booster

More New Brunswickers can receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, starting today.

All New Brunswickers 18 and older are now eligible to book an appointment, as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

In Fredericton, dozens of people were lined up outside the Horizon Health Network's vaccination clinic at Brookside Mall at least an hour before it opened at 11 a.m.

In Saint John, Horizon's only vaccination clinic, located at Exhibition Park, on the city's east side, was closed.

Horizon officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The province announced the expanded eligibility for boosters during a COVID briefing last Friday, as Omicron variant cases continue to surge and hospitalizations continue to grow.

The pandemic "now poses a grave threat to our health-care system," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said.

"It is urgent that every New Brunswicker get vaccinated."

People at the Brookside Mall vaccination clinic in Fredericton stood in the cold as they waited for their vaccine Monday morning. (Jocelyn Elsdon/CBC)

People 30 and older will be given the Moderna vaccine, regardless of which vaccine they received for previous doses.

The limited national supply of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be reserved for those aged 12 to 29. There is evidence that the risk, though cases are rare, of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart, for this age group is decreased with the Pfizer vaccine as opposed to Moderna, Public Health said.

"The risk posed by the Moderna vaccine is less for those 30 and older."

At the Brookside Mall clinic, volunteers are handing out masks and asking people to "double up," putting the masks on over their existing ones, even if they were wearing an N95 or KN95.

"Our IPC [infection prevention control] best practices for most of the pandemic has called for everyone to be given a new, clean mask regardless of what they bring with them," Horizon spokesperson Kris McDavid said in an email.

"I think it's to ensure consistent standards are being met in terms of where masked are being sourced from."

People can book a booster appointment through a regional health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

Lists of Horizon's and Vitalité's upcoming clinics are available online.

As of Sunday, 25.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received a booster dose, 83.1 per cent had received two doses and 90.8 per cent had received one dose.

79 hospitalizations, including 16 in ICU

Public Health reported one new death COVID-related death Sunday and 79 hospitalizations because of the virus, including 16 in intensive care,

Ten people were on ventilators.

There were 201 new cases of COVID-19, based on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, which are being limited to groups considered at the highest risk of being hospitalized because of the virus.

That total does not include positive rapid test results, which are not diagnostic but the province is now treating as confirmatory and asking people to self-report online. The province is not providing those figures.

A total of 637,768 PCR tests have been conducted to date, including 1,054 PCR on Saturday, putting the positivity rate at 19.1 per cent.

There are 7,933 active cases across the province.

New Brunswick has had 20,479 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 12,372 recoveries so far and 172 deaths.