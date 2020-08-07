No new cases of COVID-19, still 6 active cases

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday, according to the government's COVID-19 dashboard.

There are six active cases in the province, all temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton and immediately went into self-isolation.

Two of the cases, announced on Thursday, involve an individual between 40 and 49 and an individual between 50 and 59.

One of those individuals might have been infectious while travelling to New Brunswick, Public Health advised in a news release. Those flights are:

Air Canada flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on July 25

Air Canada flight 1232 – Cancun to Toronto on July 24

Anyone who was on those flights should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for up to 14 days after the flights, Public Health said. A person who develops symptoms shoul self-isolate and call Tele-Care 811, Public Health said.

The six active cases of COVID-19 in the Moncton region brings the total number of cases for the province since the pandemic started to 176. (CBC)

The four original positive cases, reported on Wednesday, are individuals from Mexico, who are all in their 30s.

They had been destined for the Miramichi region but on Day 10 of their required 14-day quarantine, they tested positive for the respiratory disease, Public Health said.

All six cases are listed as being in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1.

Before Wednesday, no new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in New Brunswick for 15 days and the province had logged two days with no active cases.

All six foreign workers must continue to self-isolate until they're cleared by Public Health.

The province has recorded 176 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Two people have died and 168 have recovered.

On Thursday, 282 tests were done for COVID-19. As of Thursday, a total of 54281 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: