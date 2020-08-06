2 more temporary foreign workers in N.B. test positive for COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Thursday, according to the government's COVID-19 dashboard.

There are now six active cases in the province. All are temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton and immediately went into self-isolation.

One of the two new cases is an individual between 40 and 49, and the other is between 50 and 59, according to a government news release issued on Thursday.

The four cases reported in Zone 7, the Miramichi region, on Wednesday will now be counted as part of Zone 1. The news release specifies that all six workers were tested and are isolating in Zone 1. None are in hospital.

The four original positive cases involved workers from Mexico — all in their 30s — who had been destined for the Miramichi region but on Day 10 of their required 14-day quarantine, they tested positive for COVID-19, Public Health announced on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday, no new cases of the respiratory disease had been reported in New Brunswick for 15 days and the province had logged two days with no active cases.

All six foreign workers must continue to self-isolate until they're cleared by Public Health.

Because they were destined for the Miramichi region, Public Health initially recorded them as being cases in that region, health Zone 7. But on Thursday, the four cases were listed under the Moncton region, or Zone 1.

The province has recorded 176 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Two people have died and 168 have recovered.

On Wednesday, 300 tests were done for COVID-19. As of Thursday, a total of 53,999 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: