No active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for 2nd day

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the province for a second day, according to the Government of New Brunswick's COVID-19 Dashboard.

No new cases of the respiratory disease have been reported in New Brunswick for 15 days.

Until Monday, there were still two active cases, both in the Fredericton region, but both people have recovered.

The province has recorded 170 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Two people have died, the rest have all recovered.

On Monday, 158 tests were done for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, a total of 53,401 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: