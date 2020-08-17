No new cases of COVID-19 reported, still 15 active cases in New Brunswick

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are still 15 active cases of the respiratory disease in the province — 12 in the Moncton region (health Zone 1) and three in the Fredericton region (health Zone 3).

The latest confirmed cases were two reported on Sunday — a child under 10 and a youth between 10 and 19 who are self-isolating in Moncton.

Both are related to international travel and are related to two of the four cases that were announced Saturday.

Those two cases, individuals in their 40s, travelled from Rome on Aug. 3, flying through Toronto and arriving in Moncton on Aug. 4 and may have been infectious at the time, Public Health has said.

Anyone who was on Air Canada flight 891 from Rome to Toronto, or on Air Canada flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flights. If symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and call Tele-Care 811.

The province did not specify if the two new cases on Sunday were on the plane or were infected afterward.

The other two cases from Saturday are individuals under the age of 10 and are located in the Fredericton region. They are close contacts of a previously identified case.

New Brunswick has recorded 186 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 169 have recovered.

On Sunday, 194 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 56,960 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: