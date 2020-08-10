No new cases of COVID-19 reported, still 6 active cases in Moncton

No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in New Brunswick on Monday, according to the provincial government.

There are six active cases of the respiratory disease in the province, all involving temporary foreign workers in Moncton who immediately went into self-isolation upon arriving in New Brunswick.

Four of the temporary foreign workers are from Mexico and were destined for jobs in Miramichi, Premier Blaine Higgs has said. They are all in their 30s.

The only information released about the other two workers is that one is in their 40s, and one in their 50s. One of them travelled from Cancun.

All six foreign workers must continue to self-isolate until they're cleared by Public Health.

The province has recorded 176 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 168 have recovered.

On Sunday, 218 tests were conducted for COVID-19. As of Monday, a total of 55,072 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: