N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 new cases, 18 people in hospital

New Brunswick has three new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of active cases to 162, Public Health announced Tuesday.

Eighteen people are in hospital with the respiratory virus, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

The new cases include:

One person in their 20s in the Saint John region, Zone 2. This case is travel-related.

One person in their 60s in the Fredericton region, Zone 3. This case is also travel-related.

One person in their 30s in the Edmundston region, Zone 4. This case is linked to a previously confirmed case.

All three individuals are self-isolating.

Public Health also confirmed Tuesday that the seven cases reported Monday in the Moncton region, Zone 1, are connected and are travel-related.

New Brunswick has had 1,665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. There have been 1,472 recoveries, including nine on Monday, and 30 COVID-related deaths.

On Monday, 791 tests were conducted for a total of 262,088 to date.

Online vaccination booking to undergo maintenance

The online vaccination booking tool for regional health authority clinics is scheduled to undergo maintenance Tuesday between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The booking function will be unavailable during this time, Public Health advised.

More information about registration is available online.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: