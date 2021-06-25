N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 80.1% of eligible population has received at least 1 vaccine dose

More than 80 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 1,300 people received their first shot on Wednesday, pushing the total number of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older who have received one dose to 555,108, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Meanwhile more than 10,000 people rolled up their sleeves Wednesday for their second dose, bumping the total of double-dosed New Brunswickers to 381,703.

The province's goal under the path to green is to have 75 per cent of the eligible population double-dosed by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day.

Once the threshold is reached, the province will end the state of emergency mandatory order and lift all Public Health restrictions, provided COVID hospitalizations remain low and all health regions remain at the yellow COVID alert level.

The province is holding more mobile walk-in Moderna clinics this week to help make getting first and second doses more convenient.

Two clinics are underway Thursday. They include:

Perth-Andover — River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., between noon and 6 p.m.

— River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., between noon and 6 p.m. Dorchester — Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On Friday, the following clinics are being held:

Plaster Rock — Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Lane., between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Lane., between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Salisbury — Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone who has received a first dose can get a second dose after 28 days. They don't have to wait for the 28 days to pass to schedule their appointment, Russell stressed.

People can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

People who booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere are asked to cancel the appointment they no longer need.

Horizon seeks help with clinics

The Horizon Health Network has issued a "call out" to staff, nursing and medical students, and retirees for clinical and non-clinical help with COVID-19 vaccination clinics, as the province's push to the green phase of recovery continues.

"Our clinic sizes are growing, and in order to continue to do this throughout the summer, we cannot get through this next stage without your continued support," says a June 30 memo to all staff and physicians, obtained by CBC News.

It is seeking clinical support at clinics in the Fredericton, Saint John, and Charlotte County areas.

For non-clinical support, it needs an appointment on-site scheduler in Saint John and "screeners" in the Charlotte County area.

Current employees willing to pick up additional shifts are encouraged to speak to their managers and can be added to the "redeployment tracker," the memo says. "Shift offers are filled with casual and part-time staff first and then with full-time staff if required."

External candidates should contact the Horizon redeployment centre.

2 active cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the ninth straight day Wednesday, and the number of active cases has dropped to two.

No one is hospitalized in the province with the respiratory disease.

A total of 370,735 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.

There have been 2,336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the pandemic started, with 2,287 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.