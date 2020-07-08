COVID-19 kills 18 more New Brunswickers, sends 54 to hospital

COVID-19 has killed 18 more New Brunswickers, sent 54 people to hospital over the past two weeks and infected more than 1,000, the latest figures from the province show.

Among those who died, one person was aged 50 to 69 and 14 were aged 70 or older, according to the COVIDWatch report, which covers Dec. 18 to Dec. 31 and was released on Wednesday, instead of Tuesday, because of the holidays.

No information about the other three people is available. They died prior to Aug. 28, which is as far back as data in the newly formatted reports goes — the start of the current respiratory virus season.

The other 15 deaths did not necessarily occur during the reporting period in question. These are confirmed deaths that have been reported to Public Health since previous report.

"Deaths that are reported weekly do not typically reflect the deaths that have occurred during the reporting period," the Department of Health recently announced.

Lag in death reporting

"Deaths are subject to a lag in reporting, with an average of two months between the date of death and receiving the registration of death form at the Vital Statistics branch," it said in a news release.

But previous COVIDWatch reports have suggested the deaths did occur during the reporting week. The highlights of the Dec. 13 report, for example, stated: "The number of deaths has increased this week (7) compared to last week (6)."

This, despite the fact that death counts have been one of the main metrics people have used to assess personal risk.

CBC has requested an interview with Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, and is awaiting a response.

"COVID-19 deaths remained stable," the report states.

The latest deaths raise the pandemic death toll to 740.

2 youths admitted to hospital, 4 people admitted to ICU

"COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased [Dec. 18-24], which was followed by an increase [Dec. 25-31]," according to the report highlights.

Of the 54 people admitted to hospital because of COVID, four of them require intensive care, the reports shows.

Two of the people admitted were under 20, a comparison of Wednesday's report and the previous report Dec. 20 reveals. This is now the youngest age category listed under the new format.

Five were between 20 and 59, five were between 60 and 69, and 42 were 70 or older.

The number of people currently hospitalized because of COVID is no longer provided under the new format.

Regional breakdown of cases

There were 1,006 new cases of COVID confirmed through a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab test.

The regional breakdown includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 283.

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 312.

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 182.

Edmundston region, Zone 4 — 88.

Campbellton region, Zone 5 — 15.

Bathurst region, Zone 6 — 90.

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 36.

The total number of active cases across the province is no longer provided.

Of the 171 most recent random samples sent for genetic sequencing, 98 per cent were the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5, one per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.4, and one per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.2.