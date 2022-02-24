N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Government update today expected to reveal next steps
Briefing follows premier's hints at further loosening of restrictions
The Government of New Brunswick is set to make an announcement regarding COVID-19 this afternoon.
The province shared on its social media pages that an "update on the COVID-19 situation" will be held at 4 p.m. Provincial spokesperson Jean Bertin confirmed it will be led by Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health.
No details have been shared about what the update will be, but Higgs, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, hinted he would announce a plan to further loosen restrictions in the province in the coming days.
"We are meeting with Public Health — we're doing that this week, looking at recommendations and timelines going forward, all the while being very cognizant of what our neighbours are doing," Higgs said.
On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced that province will drop all COVID-19 restrictions by March 21.
It followed Newfoundland and Labrador's announcement last week that it planned to remove all restrictions, including mask and vaccination mandates, by March 14. Prince Edward Island has announced similar plans.
"We know what Newfoundland did last week, so I would say that the likelihood certainly is we will be following suit in some manner, and we'll be able to announce that certainly towards either the end of the week or early next week," Higgs said.
"But I think the writing is on the wall in many areas. We see our case counts. The case counts are kind of irrelevant but we see that hospitalizations are stable and we see the situation with severity of cases becomes basically the vulnerability of certain populations or certain individuals."
No new deaths
An update to the New Brunswick COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday shows there have been no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a second day in a row, leaving the total death toll at 300.
Hospitalizations have increased by three, bringing the total number to 77 across the province. Of those, 36 are in hospital with COVID-19 and 41 are in hospital for COVID-19.
Five people are in intensive care, one fewer than the day before.
