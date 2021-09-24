Decision to end all COVID-19 measures was a mistake, says provincial infectious disease doctor

The decision to end all COVID-19 restrictions at the end of July was a mistake, according to one of the province's top infectious disease specialists.

Dr. Gordon Dow, an infectious disease expert with Horizon Health, acknowledged at a public briefing Friday afternoon that officials underestimated the potential spread of the delta variant when it entered the green phase July 30.

"Absolutely, all of us in this room right now, with the evidence of this rapid increase of delta virus in the province, would all agree that was not the right decision to make," he said.

Dow was flanked by Mathieu Chalifoux, the lead COVID-19 epidemiologist with Public Health, Dr. John Dornan, interim CEO of Horizon Health and Dr. France Desrosiers, CEO of Vitalité Health Network.

He said "in retrospect" the decision was a mistake.

"The big question is would we have done anything different? Was that the right decision at that time? It's always hard to speculate because many other jurisdictions made the very same mistake."

He noted other jurisdictions including Alberta, Saskatchewan, the United States and the United Kingdom made decisions to lift restrictions that later turned out to be too early.

"When you see it, there were a lot of mistakes made," he said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell warned before the July 30 reopening that case numbers would rise.

Chalifoux would not say Friday whether the current numbers were beyond the expected increase.

"It's the growth, it's the rapidity at which it's occurring that is kind of overwhelming what's currently happening," he said.

Mathieu Chalifoux, lead COVID-19 epidemiologist with Public Health, said the rapidity of the growth in cases is what's creating an overwhelming situation in New Brunswick. (CBC)

Dow said New Brunswick had one of the most aggressive approaches to COVID anywhere in the world, with a goal of eliminating the virus altogether.

Those measures succeeded in shutting down seven distinct outbreaks since the pandemic began in March 2020, he said.

"This one, did we undercall this one? I would say yes. I think most New Brunswickers would agree with that. Yes, we did. … Now what we're going to do is we're going to pivot and we're going to bring this under control."

Chalifoux said 35 to 40 new hospitalizations are expected in the next two weeks, but Dow said after that the measures now in place and new ones announced Friday should lead to "a flattening of this curve."

He also said it was clear vaccinations alone could not keep a lid on cases, and some level of Public Health restrictions should stay in place.

"Our Public Health measures are incredibly, incredibly effective, and we should continue to rely on them as an important layer that we should apply along with vaccinations," he said.

As vaccine rates rise, the province can "loosen that layer, but I think the big learning here is we should continue to have a lot of faith, and use, in our Public Health interventions."