N.B. goes 3 consecutive days without new COVID-19 case

New Brunswick recorded a hat trick today, reaching a third consecutive day with no new cases of COVID-19.

There is one active case of the virus in Region 3, which includes the Fredericton area.

Before that case was announced on Thursday the province had gone over two weeks without a new case of the virus.

Things appear quiet elsewhere in the Atlantic bubble as well.

Nova Scotia has now reached four days without a new case of COVID-19. Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador have yet to report any data on Sunday.

In New Brunswick, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 166, with 163 recoveries, two deaths and no current hospitalizations.

What to do if you have symptoms?

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: