Saint John Parking Commission loses $48K in monthly parking fees



Motorists who are now unemployed or working from home as a result of the COVID-19 crisis are cancelling their Saint John parking passes in large numbers.

The city reports 476 people so far have cancelled monthly passes at lots owned or managed by the Saint John Parking Commission.

That lost revenue will cost the commission about $48,000 a month.

A report to city council last week said total parking–related revenue losses to the municipality now amount to $240,000 a month.

Councillor Donna Reardon suspects some of those who have cancelled still work in the uptown but chose to park their vehicles on the street last month when parking enforcement officers were taken off the job following the declaration by the province of a state of emergency.

Parking enforcement resumed this week.

She's hoping those motorists will now return their cars to parking lots owned or managed by the city.

"I think we've got to figure it out as we move forward," said Reardon. "I think part of all this, of ticketing, is to try to get a grip on what is actually happening and where are we with all this stuff."

Saint John Councillor Donna Reardon hopes the return of parking enforcement officers to uptown streets will push motorists back into city owned lots. (Roger Cosman, CBC)

Reardon said the state of emergency has thrown city budgets into chaos while provincial legislation prevents municipalities from running deficits.

In the meantime operators of private parking lots, who in many cases charge lower rates than the city, report few cancellations even though their spaces, like the city's, are largely empty.

Shane Cassidy of KBL International, a company that offers parking at the Chinese Commerce Centre on Coburg Street, says people want to ensure they still have a place to park when the time come to return to the office.

"I'm not giving away any spots, but I'm not chasing people for money, either," said Cassidy.

Paul Daeres, who has multiple lots and Uptown parking spaces renting for as low as $60 per month, estimates 90 percent of his clients continue to pay for their spots, especially those in coveted locations closest to the city centre, where there's a waiting list.

"Some, they've given up, they can't afford it. I can understand that, if they come back I'll probably give it back to them anyway," said Daeres.

