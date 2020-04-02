Higgs says municipal parks can stay open if physical distancing enforced

Premier Blaine Higgs has softened his stance on municipal parks, saying they can remain open if physical distancing is enforced to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I believe that the municipalities are enforcing the rules and the social distancing requirement, and that's what's important," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"If they are able to maintain that capability … throughout their community, then I would say we'd be comfortable to allow them to enforce their own rules around their own property."

The status of parks has been a confusing issue for citizens and municipal leaders alike in recent days.

The federal government has closed national parks and the New Brunswick government has closed provincial parks, but most municipal parks remain open.

On Tuesday, when Higgs was asked whether he would direct municipalities to close their parks, he said he expected municipalities to follow the province's lead and close them.

"Our general direction about parks [is] we do not want to keep any places open that would cause a, let's say a gathering, to take place.

"And I would expect municipalities to follow that same protocol as we're following here," he had said.

Fredericton, Saint John parks to stay open

Following discussions with the province Wednesday, the City of Fredericton will keep its parks and green spaces open, for now, said spokesperson Wayne Knorr.

"The parks will remain open as long as the public adheres to that physical distancing," he said. "So it's really important that people do pay attention to that.

"And again we reiterate that no group gatherings in public parks are permitted."

The City of Fredericton previously closed play structures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

But the city isn't actively patrolling, Knorr said. Instead, it's relying on the public to report any gatherings.

On Wednesday morning at Odell Park, which stretches over 333 acres and includes 16 kilometres of trails, CBC News observed single cyclists, couples walking and a family out with their dog — all acceptable behaviours under the physical distancing rules.

By noon, however, at least five people arrived in four different vehicles and started playing Frisbee together — the type of rule-breaking behaviour that led Higgs to push for municipalities to take action.

There are 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, bringing the province's total to 81, the chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced Wednesday during the daily update in Fredericton.

Russell has recommended people go outside for walks or hikes for their physical and mental health during the state of emergency.

The City of Saint John plans to keep Rockwood Park and other parks, trails and green spaces open.

"However, everyone must maintain physical distancing of at least two metres and no group gatherings are permitted," the city posted on social media.

"These areas will remain open provided the public adheres to these requirements."

A spokesperson for the City of Moncton said it's still in talks with the province and hasn't made a decision yet.