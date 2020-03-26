Airport warns of COVID-19 case on Sunwing flight that landed in Moncton

The Moncton airport is alerting passengers about another Prince Edward Island resident who tested positive for COVID-19 after being on a flight to Moncton.

In a press release, the Greater Moncton International Airport Authority said the person passed through the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Friday, March 20.

The person was a passenger on Sunwing flight WG445 scheduled to arrive at 3:50 p.m. from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, the release said.

The person then travelled to their home on P.E.I.

The release says if anyone was on this flight, or was in close contact to someone on this flight, they should self-isolate for 14 days. If they then developed symptoms, they should call 811.

The authority sent a notice about a similar case similar last Sunday, where a woman in her 20s flew from Toronto to Moncton on March 16. She was on WestJet flight 3456 that departed from Toronto at 8:35 a.m. and arrived in Moncton at 12:05 p.m.

All passengers on that flight were also asked to self-isolate for two weeks.