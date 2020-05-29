Province asks public servants to volunteer at Atholville care home struck by COVID-19

The New Brunswick government is asking public servants to volunteer to fill staffing gaps at a long-term care home at the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak — no previous health-care training required.

As of Monday afternoon, three staff and 14 residents at Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville have tested positive for COVID-19, and one resident has died.

"The residents and staff at the Manoir need your help!" said a memo written by Cheryl Hansen, clerk of the executive council and head of the public service, and sent to all provincial government employees.

"The Manoir is short-staffed at the moment and needs more workers to provide care to residents and relief to staff."

When the outbreak began, 10 of the 29 staff members at the special care home left their jobs. On June 3, Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard said extramural nurses had been brought in to replace the 10 workers who resigned.

"We are staffed appropriately right now."

But on June 4, Horizon Health put out an "urgent" call for personal care assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses. It asked for a 60-day commitment and offeried lodging, expenses, salary and two weeks post-return paid isolation.

On Monday, the province expanded this call beyond Horizon employees. The memo is asking for volunteers to become support workers to provide resident care services "such as feeding, clothing, bathing, and toileting." As well as licensed practical nurses and registered nurses.

The memo said volunteers will be supported by "an on-site nurse manager under the direction of the regional medical officer of health and dedicated physicians."

"While the nursing roles obviously require nursing training and qualifications, the other support worker roles do not require specific educational qualifications for this purpose."

The memo said those volunteers will get "all necessary training" onsite.

The province has not returned a request for comment yet.

PPE training for Horizon staff

In a statement, Dr. Edouard Hendriks, vice-president medical, academic and research affairs, at Horizon Health Network said Horizon can confirm it is seeking "expressions of interest from any registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and personal care attendants," from within its workforce.

He said all volunteers will be provided extensive training in infection prevention and control and personal protective equipment guidelines before heading to Atholville. He said employees will be given the protective equipment to bring with them from Horizon.

"Details concerning compensation and expenses for those who commit are being finalized," he said.