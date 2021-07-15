Province 'reviewing' mandatory vaccine policy for health-care workers

The Higgs government has opened the door to dropping its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for health-care workers.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in the legislature Thursday she is "reviewing" the decisions of Ontario and Quebec, which have both backed off on requiring their health-care workers to be vaccinated over fears of staffing shortages.

People's Alliance MLA for Miramichi Michelle Conroy asked whether the province may follow their lead.

Shephard said she will have an answer in coming days.

New Brunswick's current policy requires that by Nov. 19, all government employees provide proof they are fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption. Otherwise they'll be placed on unpaid leave.

"We're not going to make the decision just yet," Premier Blaine Higgs later told reporters.

It's too early, he said, because there has been a "big uptake" in vaccinations among employees in the education system, nursing homes and Crown corporations, he said.

"The area that is the biggest concern is in the health-care field, where we haven't seen the same uptake to get vaccinated as we have in those other areas."

It's disappointing, Higgs said, because when people go to the hospital or a clinic, they want to know that the people there are vaccinated.

"I don't think that's too much to ask."

The province is assessing the situation day by day, he said.

"We will understand here soon what needs to be our next step."

Higgs announced Oct. 5 that all provincial government employees in the civil service, the education system, the health-care system and Crown corporations, as well as staff in long-term care homes, schools and licensed early learning and child-care centres must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 19.

On Oct. 22, Shephard estimated 7,000 remained unvaccinated.