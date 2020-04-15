Fredericton company gets federal contract to supply COVID-19 test chemicals for country

A New Brunswick company has signed a contract with the federal government to provide enough COVID-19 test chemicals for the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday.

Fredericton-based LuminUltra Technologies Ltd. is "ramping up production … to meet the weekly demand in all provinces," Trudeau told reporters during his daily update on Canada's response to the pandemic.

LuminUltra will provide enough chemicals for 500,000 tests per week for the next year year, chairman and CEO Pat Whalen told CBC News.

"Everybody is very pleased and proud about having the opportunity to make this kind of difference," he said.

Provinces have faced COVID-19 testing backlogs due to a shortage of supplies, including reagents, the chemicals required to complete the tests.

LuminUltra immediately responded to the Prime Minister's call to action last month to join in the fight against the virus by refocusing its efforts to develop the chemicals needed, said Whalen.

Given LuminUltra's expertise in developing rapid-results biological testing primarily for environmental applications, such as water, it was a natural extension for the company, he said.

But it still took weeks of nearly around-the-clock days for multiple people.

Shipment of the chemicals has begun, said Whalen.

"By producing and delivering 500,000 tests per week that leverage the existing testing infrastructure, we are essentially providing one test for every Canadian as a crucial step towards defeating the pandemic, protecting Canadians and alleviating the human cost of this disease."'

The Public Health Agency of Canada will decide each week how the shipments will be distributed, he said.

LuminUltra, in business for more than 20 years, has dozens of Fortune 500 customers, sales in over 80 countries and operations in six countries.