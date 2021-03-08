N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 0 new cases, low weekend vaccination rates put Aug. 2 reopening in doubt

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday, but low vaccination rates over the weekend have raised doubts the province will reach its double vaccination goal and lift all restrictions by Aug. 2, according to one data cruncher.

Only 414 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, the lowest number since at least March, said Oliver Dueck, a software developer based in Fredericton, who has been tracking the province's vaccine data for the past few months.

Of the doses administered, 371 were second doses and 43 were first doses, he said.

A total of 58.1 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are now fully vaccinated, while 80.4 per cent have received at least one dose.

On Saturday, just 1,233 New Brunswickers rolled up their sleeves to receive their second dose and 227 to get their first shot, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

The seven-day average of doses administered has now fallen below 8,000 for the first time since June 6, according to Dueck.

At the current pace, he predicts the province will hits its path to green target to have 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers fully vaccinated two days late, by Aug. 4.

But data from vaccination clinics can take up to 48 hours to be reported to Public Health and displayed on the COVID-19 dashboard, Public Health said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Once the 75 per cent threshold is reached, the province will end the state of emergency mandatory order and lift all Public Health restrictions, provided COVID hospitalizations remain low and all health regions remain at the yellow COVID alert level.

The province is holding more mobile walk-in Moderna clinics this week to help make getting first and second doses more convenient.

Two clinics are underway Monday:

Saint John — Bowlarama, 248 Lancaster Ave., on Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Bowlarama, 248 Lancaster Ave., on Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drummond — Community Hall, 1412 Tobique Rd., on Monday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The other clinics being held this week include:

Clair — Saint-Francois-d'Assise, 678 Rue Prinicipale, on Tuesday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— Saint-Francois-d'Assise, 678 Rue Prinicipale, on Tuesday, between noon and 6 p.m. Village of Gagetown — Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., on Wednesday, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

— Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., on Wednesday, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska — Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, on Wednesday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, on Wednesday, between noon and 6 p.m. Kedgwick — La Salle du Citoyen, 4 Saint-Jean St., on Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m.

— La Salle du Citoyen, 4 Saint-Jean St., on Thursday, between noon and 6 p.m. Southampton — Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, on Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

— Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, on Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. St. Martins — Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, on Friday, between noon and 5 p.m.

— Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, on Friday, between noon and 5 p.m. Saint-Léonard — Ambulance New Brunswick station, 523 St-Jean St., Unit A, on Friday, between noon and 6 p.m.

Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone who has received a first dose can get a second dose after 28 days. They don't have to wait for the 28 days to pass to schedule their appointment, Russell stressed.

People can book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

People who booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere are asked to cancel the appointment they no longer need.

8 active cases

New Brunswick has eight active cases of COVID-19, Public Health reported Monday.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

New Brunswick has had 2,346 confirmed cases of COVID during the pandemic. There have been 2,291 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 373,571 tests have been conducted, including 396 on Sunday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.