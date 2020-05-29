2 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 linked to long-term care home
5 people admitted to hospital, 1 remains in intensive care unit
There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the province, both related to a recent outbreak in the Campbellton region.
There are now 15 active cases of COVID-19, all in Zone 5, which has been returned to the orange phase of recovery while restrictions remain eased in the rest of the province.
The new cases are an individual between 40 and 49 years of age, and an individual between 60 and 69 years of age.
A provincial press release said one of the two new cases is linked to a close contact of a previously identified case, and the other one is linked to Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville.
The release said a Quebec resident has also tested positive, and is also linked to the facility, but the case will be counted as part of Quebec's statistics.
The other affected residents of Manoir de la Vallée include four people in their 80s and one in their 70s from the 18-bed Alzheimer's unit.
Public Health has previously linked the outbreak to a doctor who travelled to Quebec and didn't self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days when he returned.
A staff member from the facility has also tested positive.
It's not clear if the case announced Wednesday is a resident.
There are five people in hospital and one in the intensive care unit, the release said. Of the five, three are residents of the long-term care home, said provincial spokesperson Bruce MacFarlane.
The province has conducted 31,791 tests in total, including 1,125 in the last 24 hours.
What to do if you have symptoms?
The province says if you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider:
- Fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills).
- A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose.
- Headache.
- A new onset of fatigue.
- A new onset of muscle pain.
- Diarrhea.
- Loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell.
- In children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.