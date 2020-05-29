2 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 linked to long-term care home

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the province, both related to a recent outbreak in the Campbellton region.

There are now 15 active cases of COVID-19, all in Zone 5, which has been returned to the orange phase of recovery while restrictions remain eased in the rest of the province.

The new cases are an individual between 40 and 49 years of age, and an individual between 60 and 69 years of age.

A provincial press release said one of the two new cases is linked to a close contact of a previously identified case, and the other one is linked to Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville.

The release said a Quebec resident has also tested positive, and is also linked to the facility, but the case will be counted as part of Quebec's statistics.

The other affected residents of Manoir de la Vallée include four people in their 80s and one in their 70s from the 18-bed Alzheimer's unit.

Public H​​​​​ealth has previously linked the outbreak to a doctor who travelled to Quebec and didn't self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days when he returned.

A staff member from the facility has also tested positive.

It's not clear if the case announced Wednesday is a resident.

There are five people in hospital and one in the intensive care unit, the release said. Of the five, three are residents of the long-term care home, said provincial spokesperson Bruce MacFarlane.

The province has conducted 31,791 tests in total, including 1,125 in the last 24 hours.

What to do if you have symptoms?

The province says if you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider: