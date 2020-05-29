1 new COVID-19 case detected in Atholville long-term care facility

A new case of COVID-19 has been linked to a long-term care facility in Atholville.

New Brunswick announced one new case of the respiratory infection Tuesday, linking it to the previous four resident cases detected in Manoir de la Vallée.

The new case is a person between 80 and 89 years of age, in Zone 5 or the Campbellton region, said a news release.

There are now 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region. Public H​​​​​ealth has previously linked the outbreak to a doctor who travelled to Quebec and didn't self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days when he returned.

The number of people in hospital has increased from four to five. One person is in intensive care.

The other affected residents of Manoir de la Vallée include three people in their 80s and one in their 70s from the 18-bed Alzheimer's unit.

A staff member from the facility has also tested positive.

The province has conducted 30,666 COVID-19 tests to date, including 2,204 tests in the past 24 hours.

A provincial news release says if you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction: