2 KV officers back home after possible COVID-19 exposure on duty proves negative

Two Kennebecasis Regional Police Force officers are back at home after the COVID-19 tests of two citizens came back negative, says Chief Wayne Gallant.

The officers had been isolating at a Saint John hotel after being potentially exposed to the virus while responding to a call for assistance Monday morning.

"We are all very relieved," Gallant said in an email to CBC News on Wednesday morning.

Although they knew the test results would likely be negative since no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the province since May 6, "this was obviously still a source of considerable stress for the families and co-workers of the officers," he said.

Everyone is "just very happy it is resolved."

This was the first time since New Brunswick saw its first COVID-19 cases in March that members of the force, which covers Rothesay and Quispamsis, had to be put in isolation as a precaution.

On Monday, when the two citizens were asked whether they were experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, they "were not truthful with our officers," Gallant said earlier.

As a result, the officers did not wear gloves or masks when they went to the scene just before 10 a.m. in response to a request for assistance

"It is so important for people to be truthful with our officers," Gallant reiterated Wednesday.

"We will always respond, but by being honest it gives us the best opportunity to ensure the safety of the public, ourselves, co-workers and extended families."