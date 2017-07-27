2 KV police officers in isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure on duty

Two Kennebecasis Regional Police Force officers are isolating at a Saint John hotel after being potentially exposed to COVID-19 while responding to a call for assistance Monday morning, Chief Wayne Gallant confirmed.

They're "anxiously awaiting" the COVID-19 test results of the two citizens, he said.

This is the first time since the pandemic started in March that members of the force have had to be put in isolation as a precaution, said Gallant.

He said the callers were asked whether they were experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms in order to determine whether the officers needed to wear personal protective equipment while responding.

"Unfortunately the people were not truthful with our officers," said Gallant.

As a result, the officers did not wear gloves or masks when they went to the scene just before 10 a.m.

Be honest about symptoms

Once the officers observed the symptoms, "some more probing was done." The citizens then admitted that they were on a priority list to be tested for the disease, said Gallant.

The officers withdrew and donned personal protective equipment, but had already been potentially exposed at that point, he said.

Kennebecasis Regional Police Force Chief Wayne Gallant said officers are dealing with more stress than usual, working during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kennebecasis Regional Police Force)

They're now awaiting the results of the citizens' test results.

"The officers would rather be home with their families of course, but are comfortable and being looked after," said Gallant.

The citizens were tested on Monday, so the results are expected imminently, he said.

It usually takes 24 to 48 hours to get the results back from the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre lab in Moncton.

The case underscores the importance of being honest with police, said Gallant.

"Just because you are showing symptoms certainly does not mean we will not respond," he said. It "just gives us the chance to protect ourselves and [you] appropriately."

Gallant declined to get into the details of the call, but said it was not criminal in nature.

Overall, officers are doing well but working with more anxiety than normal, he said.

"Officers continue to work hard protecting the public while doing all they can to stay safe themselves and by extension protect their families."

The force is "reasonably stocked" with personal protective equipment for the time being, Gallant said.