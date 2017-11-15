Irving Oil is cutting 250 people from its workforce in Canada, the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

That amounts to six per cent of its 4,100 employees.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, president Ian Whitcomb and executive vice-president Sarah Irving pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The challenges that we face in our business and our industry are unlike any we have ever experienced," the statement said.

"Like many other organizations, we hoped to avoid this outcome as we worked hard to keep our business secure through the extreme challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the last decision we wanted to make and to all those impacted, we are sorry."



Irving Oil's corporate headquarters are in Saint John, where the company also operates Canada's largest oil refinery.

The company also owns Ireland's only oil refinery, in Whitegate, along with about 900 retail filling stations in Canada and New England.

As New Brunswick pushes to get its economy moving again after the COVID-19 shutdown, the Irving Oil job losses are the second big blow to be announced in less than a week.

On Friday, in Moncton, cannabis producer Organigram Inc. said it was cutting 220 people from its workforce.