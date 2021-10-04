COVID-19 hospitalizations could double within a month, new N.B. projections show

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Brunswick could double within a month if contact rates don't dramatically drop, new provincial modelling shows.

Contact rate refers to the number of people an average person interacts with on a given day, times their chance of getting infected per contact, said Sanjeev Seahra, professor and chair of the University of New Brunswick's department of mathematics and statistics in Fredericton, who worked on the projections with the Department of Health.

People have roughly a 4.5 per cent chance of getting infected when they have contact with a person, he said.

So seeing fewer people reduces their contact rate.

Other measures can also help, such as reducing the duration of contact, physical distancing and wearing a mask, said Seahra, who is also director of the Atlantic Association of Research in the Mathematical Sciences.

Even if people reduce their contact rates by 60 per cent, New Brunswick could still have about 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the end of October, the province's latest projections show. (Submitted by the Government of New Brunswick)

If nothing changes, hospitalizations could hit 120 by early November, according to the figures compiled this week and released by the department.

If New Brunwickers reduce their contact rate by 20 per cent, that number would peak at 70 within a couple of weeks.

"It shows that reducing the contact rate between individuals and reducing the number of contacts you have and limiting yourself to the most essential contacts really does have a big, big effect on what's going on in the hospitals in the province, for sure," said Seahra.

Fifty-eight people were in hospital because of the virus, as of Friday, with 30 of them in intensive care.

Both the Horizon and Vitalité health networks have announced plans to move all hospitals to "red alert" COVID-19 levels next week and no visitors are allowed, with a few exceptions.

Although reducing the contact rate doesn't depend only on seeing fewer people, if you usually see 10 people on a given day, a 20 per cent reduction would mean that you see only eight of them.

Asked whether the province's mandatory order, which was reinstated on Sept. 24 and requires people to limit their contacts to their household plus 20 consistent contacts, or "steady 20," has already been factored in, Seahra said it's relatively new and reducing contact rates looks at longer-term averages.

"I think the most appropriate thing would be to, you know, take the pessimistic view, is reduce it from 20 per cent as of today," he said. "I think that's the most reasonable thing to do."

Pre-pandemic, the assumption was an average person had about 12 close contacts a day, said Sanjeev Seahra, professor and chair of UNB's department of mathematics and statistics in Fredericton. (University of New Brunswick)

A 40 per cent reduction in the contact rate is predicted to have a "pretty significant and quick effect on the increase in the number of hospitalizations, causing it to level off within a week or two timeframe."

A 60 per cent decrease would result in "a more pronounced drop in the number of hospitalizations in the future," down to about 20 by the end of the month, the modelling indicates.

Previous modelling released by the department earlier this week had predicted up to 64 people could be hospitalized by Friday.

"The high scenario would represent 56 to 64 beds occupied by October 8th," department spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said Monday.

The department did not respond to a request to release projections for ICU admissions, new cases or deaths.

Seahra said he has done some modelling for ICU admissions, "but they're harder to predict for various reasons."

"That's kind of work in progress, so I can't say anything very definitive about that right now."

He deferred inquiries about new cases and deaths back to the department.