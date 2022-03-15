192 people with COVID-19 in hospital — 113 more than province shows in COVIDWatch

New Brunswick hospitals are treating 192 patients with COVID-19, including 21 who require intensive care, according to the two regional health authorities.

That's 113 and 15 more respectively than reported by the provincial government on Tuesday.

Unlike the province's new COVIDWatch website, which includes only people hospitalized for COVID, not people who were initially admitted to hospital for another reason and later tested positive for the virus, Horizon and Vitalité include both on their new COVID dashboards.

Horizon has 121 COVID patients, as of Monday, up from 119 last week, the dashboard shows. Seventeen of them are in intensive care, up from 10.

Vitalité has 71 COVID-related hospitalizations, including four in ICU, as of Tuesday, according to its dashboard. Last week, it had 73 COVID patients, including 10 in ICU.

"The consistently high number of COVID-19 cases is forcing [Vitalité] to maintain its preventive stance and remain at the red alert level," its weekly community update said. General visits remain suspended.

There are active COVID-19 outbreaks on 33 hospital units across the province, up from 30 last week.

Twenty-two of them are at Horizon hospitals, while the other 11 are at Vitalité hospitals.

At least 424 health-care workers off

At least 424 health-care workers are off the job because of COVID, 115 fewer than last week.

Horizon has 180 health-care workers off after testing positive for COVID, compared to 205 last Tuesday. The number of workers off isolating because of a close contact with a positive case is not provided.

Vitalité has 172 infected workers off, plus 72 others who have been "removed from work" due to a contact with a positive case, according to the dashboard. That puts their total absences at 244, down from 334 last week.

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has 15 of Vitalité's 71 patients with COVID-19 and is listed at 100 per cent capacity, as of Tuesday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Five Vitalité hospitals are listed as being at or over capacity, but only two them have COVID patients.

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, Zone 1, is at 100 per cent capacity with 15 COVID patients, and the Tracadie Hospital in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, is at 103 capacity, with five COVID patients.

The other Vitalité hospitals that have exceeded their capacity include Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre (117 per cent), and Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital (142 per cent), both in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, and Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital (160 per cent) in the Moncton region, Zone 1.

Horizon does not currently have any hospitals over capacity.