Public Health announces 1 new case of COVID-19 that's travel-related
There are 20 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick
Public Health has announced a new case of COVID-19 in the Moncton region that's travel-related.
The new case is an individual in their 50s, who was self-isolating at the time of diagnosis.
In a news release, Public Health said the individual did not have any close contacts.
Bruce Macfarlane, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, said the individual was not a temporary foreign worker.
There have been 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Since the outbreak started in March, 143 people have recovered from the respiratory illness.
Twenty-two people have recovered from the virus outbreak in the Campbellton region.
Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. Two New Brunswickers living at a long-term care residence in Atholville have died from the virus.
As of today, 40,832 tests have been conducted.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.
People with one of those symptoms are asked to:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
