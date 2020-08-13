Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in government building that houses premier's office

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Chancery Place, the Fredericton building that houses all provincial government departments, including the premier's office, CBC News has learned.

The estimated 500 people who work in the building were notified Tuesday that an employee of an unspecified department has tested positive.

"I recognize that this news may be troubling for you," Cheryl Hansen, clerk of the executive council and head of the provincial civil service, wrote in the memo.

No public advisory about the positive case in the public, six-floor government building has been issued.

Fredericton is battling a growing 'cluster' of cases at the Delta Fredericton, an outbreak at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital , Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation and Veterans Health Unit, positive cases at four schools and a child-care facility.

At least two COVID variants of concern are circulating — the one first reported in India and the one first reported in the U.K. — numerous potential public exposure notices have been issued and about 1,900 people are self-isolating, as of Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell has said Public Health is monitoring the situation closely, and assessing whether tighter restrictions are necessary to slow the spread.

The Chancery Place employee did not contract the virus in the workplace, according to the memo obtained by CBC News.

"Public Health has completed the contact tracing and communicated with any of the employee's contacts that required followup," the memo states. "Contacts who need to self-isolate are doing so."

Cheryl Hansen, who oversees the provincial civil service, told employees in a memo that contacts of the employee who tested positive who need to self-isolate are doing so. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Deep cleaning and sanitation of the employee's workplace and surroundings has been completed. "Public Health has advised that the workplace does not need to be closed and regular operations can continue."

Hansen urges the employees to "remain diligent" in following safety and hygiene protocols.

Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane declined to disclose any details about the positive case, including whether it's linked to one of outbreaks, or whether it involves one of the highly contagious variants, citing privacy.

But he confirmed Chancery Place employees were notified of the case as part of the provincial government's workplace protocol.

Secure building

Asked why the public hasn't been notified, or why an exposure notice hasn't been issued, he replied: "Chancery Place is a secure building and all visitors must sign in and sign out when visiting the building.

"Should a visitor be deemed as a close contact of a confirmed case, Public Health officials would refer to the visitor's log to contact that visitor."

He did not respond to questions about whether close contacts of employees and visitors, or contacts of contacts should be made aware of the case so they know to watch for symptoms.

Of the 36 confirmed cases linked to the Delta Fredericton, 10 are "direct" cases, while 26 are contacts in the community and "contacts of contacts," Macfarlane has said.

He declined to say how many people are isolating as a result of the positive case at Chancery Place.

"If someone has been identified as a close contact through a confirmed case, individuals would be contacted by Public Health and advised of the required measures to take," he said in an emailed statement.