Saint John Horticultural greenhouse has best year ever, despite losing city contract

The greenhouses at the venerated Saint John Horticultural Association, founded in 1893, have long been a bedding plant supplier for the city of Saint John's parks department.

So things looked grim for the non–profit association earlier this year when the city abruptly cancelled its more than $20,000 contract for flowers.

The municipality made the move in the face of a $4 million loss of revenue from things like transit fares and parking fees during the COVID-19 pandemic..

But the Association also has bills to pay.

Along with its greenhouses, it operates the Public Gardens on Seely Street and the Rockwood Park Campground, which has been closed by the pandemic.

Horticultural Association staff Mark Wilson and Geoff Spear quickly changed gears, throwing the greenhouses into the highly competitive commercial supply business, an area that had been a very small part of their operations.

The timing was perfect as city garden centres were hungry for stock.

The Public Gardens greenhouses of the Saint John Horticultural Association. The Association has never before moved so much product. (Connell Smith, CBC)

They were dealing with customers more than normally obsessed with flower beds, planters and perennials while wholesalers in central Canada were sending barely a trickle in this direction.

"People bought early and often and stuff just sold out," said Neil Lingley of the Pumpkin Patch in west Saint John.

"Anything they had for sale, we were happy to buy it from them."

"We made good from a tough situation," said Horticultural Association president Mike Richard.

"It's a COVID 19 related thing. People are home and they're in their gardens and getting excited about gardening. So the demand was there."

"We sold a lot more product," Richard said.



The greenhouses at Public Gardens were filled with flowers, planters and hanging baskets.

Nearly waste high weeds in the Main Street median. The medians are usually home to brightly coloured marigolds planted by children from Saint John area schools. (Graham Thompson, CBC)





Even with the campground closed, the Association was able to bring in an extra two people for the summer - half its normal staff of casuals.



"The campground usually provides a significant portion of the money to keep the horticultural garden alive and kicking. So without the money from the campground being open, it's nice to have the opportunity to sell a lot more product," said Richard.



Saint John city councillor David Hickey: 'It's very clear that the same amount of energy hasn't been spent on the uptown as before.' (Graham Thompson, CBC) They emptied out and were filled again. Even today, with mid-July approaching, another shipment of hanging baskets are ready to go out, while new seedlings for fall gardens are being nursed along.Even with the campground closed, the Association was able to bring in an extra two people for the summer - half its normal staff of casuals."The campground usually provides a significant portion of the money to keep the horticultural garden alive and kicking. So without the money from the campground being open, it's nice to have the opportunity to sell a lot more product," said Richard.

In the meantime, the Main Street medians, normally home to thousands of brightly coloured marigolds planted by schoolchildren, are today a tangle of nearly waste high weeds.



The reliably showy and immaculate King Street flower beds are today no more than raised patches of dirt.



Although late, the city is now scrambling to find a way to allow members of the public to step in to adopt some of the planters and beds.



"It's very clear that the same amount of energy hasn't been spent on the uptown as before," said councillor David Hickey, whose Ward 3 includes the city centre.





"What was discussed with council is essentially a booking system to say here are the available beds, here are the available plots available to the public. Take which one you'd like, and as they book up those ones will be filled."



Hickey says he and fellow Ward 3 councillor, Donna Reardon plan to adopt one of the planters or beds themselves.



The city will release details about the adoption program within a few days.