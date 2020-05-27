Fundy Quay talks gain new life with federal COVID-19 funding offer





The $218 million commercial/residential Fundy Quay project is proposed for the former Coast Guard site at the foot of King Street in the city's uptown.



In December, the city granted a two-year option on the six-acre (2.4 hectares) property to a private company, Fundy Quay Developments Inc., but the deal hinges on the site being construction-ready by the end of 2021.



That will require removal of contaminated soils, raising of the overall level of the site in anticipation of a rise in sea levels, and preparation for tunnel work to link buildings on the property into the city's pedway system.



Total cost for that infrastructure work is estimated at $22.7 million, on top of already approved funds to refurbish a crumbling concrete sea wall along the harbour side of the property.



In early March, Fundy Quay was left off the list of New Brunswick projects approved for joint federal–provincial funding after the Blaine Higgs government elected instead to focus on water and wastewater priorities.



But discussions between the federal, provincial and city governments reopened in the weeks after that decision and have continued on at least a weekly basis ever since.



Saint John–Rothesay MP Wayne Long says the federal government is all set to kick in with as much as 80 per cent of the funding under an enhanced bilateral infrastructure program being offered to provinces.



"I've had productive meetings with the minister, Andrea Anderson–Mason," said Long. "Absolutely positive and productive."



"I want them to pull the trigger."



Long says he's frustrated the province hasn't yet come on board with the project.

Province wants details

Reached Wednesday by CBC, Anderson–Mason would not commit to funding the required provincial share of the infrastructure costs, saying New Brunswick is still waiting for details from Ottawa before signing onto the Integrated Bilateral Agreement that opens the door to the federal funds.



"I want to be able to say we're there, but we still need those details ," said Anderson–Mason.



David Elias, the man leading the development proposal, says he has been asked to present information to the three levels of government on the business case and proposed phases of the project.



"The process seems to be good, the cooperation amongst the parties appears to be good. The feedback that I'm getting is that so far it probably ranks pretty high."



Develop Saint John CEO, Steve Carson says the project is an attractive one for all levels of government.



"We're cautiously optimistic that while we had a really strong and compelling case before COVID, we believe that this really is a project that ticks all the boxes," said Carson.



Carson says a public meeting on the project was being considered for this summer or fall, but may now take place online. No date has been set.