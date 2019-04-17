N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No more COVID patients in Edmundston hospital

The Edmundston Regional Hospital has no more COVID-19 patients, after weeks of being at capacity in its ability to care for them during the peak of an outbreak in Zone 4, the Vitalité Health Network announced Friday.

Not all of them have been discharged, however, confirmed Vitalité spokesperson Thomas Lizotte.

"Some of them have recovered but [are] still in hospital for other issues and no longer contagious," he said in an emailed statement.

He did not say how many.

On Monday, the hospital had five patients in the COVID unit and two COVID patients in intensive care, both of them on respirators.

The hospital will gradually increase its outpatient services as well as the number of surgeries over the next few days, the regional health authority said in a statement.

Patient visits are now allowed for designated support persons, but general visits remain prohibited.

The emergency department remained open throughout the outbreak and region's lockdown for people who required emergency care and wanted to see a doctor.

Vitalité continues to request that people whose health condition does not require urgent care make an appointment with their family doctor or nurse practitioner, consult with their community pharmacist, visit a walk-in clinic or call Tele-Care 811.

Just over three weeks ago, the variant of COVID-19 first reported in the U.K. was hitting the Edmundston area "with unprecedented strength," Vitalité president and CEO Dr. France Desrosiers had said.

Of the 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province at the time, 133 were in the Edmundston region.

The hospital's intensive care unit was "at capacity in its ability to provide safe care to patients on respirators," and two COVID patients had to be transferred to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

Faced with a surge of COVID-19 patients who required hospitalization, the regional health authority announced it had "no choice" but to temporarily divert new patients to other hospitals.

Higgs hopeful for bubble by July

Premier Blaine Higgs is "hopeful" the Atlantic region will see the travel bubble resume by July.

"If these vaccines roll out the way they are right now, we should," he told CBC's Information Morning Fredericton on Friday.

The four Atlantic premiers had planned to reopen the bubble on May 3, but in a joint statement issued Wednesday said talks were suspended, given COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, accelerated by emerging variants of concern.

The four Atlantic premiers have said they remain optimistic that the Atlantic bubble, which allows travel among the four Atlantic provinces without the need to self-isolate, can resume by summer. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

"Premiers will revisit the reopening of the Atlantic travel bubble when the threat of further outbreaks has been reduced, based on advice from the region's Chief Medical Officers of Health," the statement from the Council of Atlantic Premiers said.

The premiers said they remain optimistic the bubble — which provided unrestricted regional travel from July to November 2020 — can resume by summer.

The bubble was initially expected to reopen on April 19, but was delayed until May 3, based on regional case numbers.

118 active cases

Public Health announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are now 118 active cases in the province.

Four people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 1,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,745 recoveries and 36 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 288,141 tests have been conducted, including 1,443 on Wednesday.

Newest exposure notifications

Public Health has identified the sites, dates and times of new possible public exposures. People who were at these sites are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

Fredericton:

HomeSense, 18 Trinity Dr., on April 22, between 1 and 6 p.m. and April 23, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Grand Falls:

Hill Top Motel & Restaurant , 131 Madawaska Rd. between April 22 and April 26.

, 131 Madawaska Rd. between April 22 and April 26. Atlantic Superstore , 240 Madawaska Rd. on April 24, between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. and on April 26 between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

, 240 Madawaska Rd. on April 24, between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. and on April 26 between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Toner Home Hardware , 445 Broadway Blvd. on April 25, between 3:30 and 4 p.m. and on April 26, between 10 and 10:30 a.m.

, 445 Broadway Blvd. on April 25, between 3:30 and 4 p.m. and on April 26, between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Merritt Press , 208 Main St. on April 26, between 9:45 and 10 a.m.

, 208 Main St. on April 26, between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Blue's Printing Shop , 182 Portage St. on April 26, between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m.

, 182 Portage St. on April 26, between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. St-Onge Industrial Supplies , Belanger St. on April 26, between noon and 12:15 p.m.

, Belanger St. on April 26, between noon and 12:15 p.m. Canadian Tire , 383 Madawaska Rd. on April 26, between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

, 383 Madawaska Rd. on April 26, between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Foodland Grand Falls , 535 Everard H. Daigle on April 26, between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

, 535 Everard H. Daigle on April 26, between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Walmart , 494 Madawaska Rd. on April 26, between 3 and 7:15 p.m. and on April 27, between 8:30 and 11 a.m.

, 494 Madawaska Rd. on April 26, between 3 and 7:15 p.m. and on April 27, between 8:30 and 11 a.m. Grand Falls General Hospital on April 27, between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

on April 27, between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Irving Big Stop, 121 Route 255, on April 28, between 5 and 5:15 a.m.

Edmundston:

Grey Rock Hotel, 110 Chief Joanna Blvd. between April 14 and April 15.

Other possible public exposures

Public Health has identified the sites, dates and times of possible public exposure in four regions. People who were at these sites are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

Fredericton region:

April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon - YMCA (570 York St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. - Save Easy Independent Grocer (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 23 - Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 22 and April 23 - Jolly Farmer (56 Crabbe Rd., Northampton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Walmart Supercentre (1399 Regent St, Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Home Depot (Corbett Centre, Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - Canadian Tire (1110 Smythe Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 10 a.m. and noon. - Digital World (524 Smythe Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - Tim Horton's (1713 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

April 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. - Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

April 19 to April 22 - Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 21 between noon and 4 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Moncton region:

April 12 between 5:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – emergency department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 12 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – X-ray department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 14 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Urban Planet, Walmart and H&M – CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Saint John region:

Holy Spirit Parish (Saint Matthews worship site), 45 Dollard Dr., Saint John, on Sunday, April 18, between 11 a.m. and noon. The church has closed for two weeks as a preventive measure, and St. Rose of Lima Church (part of Holy Spirit Parish) will also be closed for the next two weeks, until May 8-9.

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, on April 15 between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Rocky's Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, on April 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Edmundston region:

E.& P. Sénéchal Center, Vitalité Health Network vaccination clinic, 60 Ouellette St., Grand Falls, on Monday, April 19, between 1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. .m.; and on April 12, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Public Health also identified travellers who may have been infected while on the following flights:

April 20 - Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m.

- Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m. April 20 - Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m. April 15 - Air Canada Flight 8919 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8919 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m.

– Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 a.m.

– Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8970 – from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 a.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8970 – from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:14 a.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: