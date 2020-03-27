N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 new cases, 15 now linked to isolation hotel Delta Fredericton

New Brunswick is reporting five new cases of COVID-19, four of them in Zone 3, where Public Health has now confirmed 15 cases connected to the isolation hotel Delta Fredericton.

Five are "direct" cases, said Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane. Another 10 cases are direct contacts of previously confirmed cases.

He did not say if the cases involve staff, isolating guests or regular hotel guests, but on Thursday said at least one case involved an employee.

"Although it is not an outbreak, Public Health has put in processes at the Delta Fredericton similar to those used by the PROMT (Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team) in a long-term care facility outbreak to facilitate risk management processes and testing," Macfarlane said in an emailed statement.

Hotel staff, vendors and other personnel have been tested twice this week, including on Thursday.

Canadian Red Cross continues to co-ordinate services for clients and with the hotel, said Macfarlane.

The breakdown of the five new cases is as follows:

Fredericton region, Zone 3, four cases:

Two people 19 or under

A person 20-29

A person 30-39

Three of the cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case and the other one is travel-related.

Saint John region, Zone 2, one case:

A person 20-29.

This case is under investigation.

Since Thursday, 16 people have recovered, putting the total number of active cases of the respiratory disease at 116.

Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Another four patients are hospitalized out of province.

New Brunswick has had 2,045 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic started. There have been 1,887 recoveries so far and 41 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 310,906 COVID tests have been conducted, including 1,362 on Thursday.

As of Friday, 305,997 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's 44.1 per cent of the eligible population, aged 12 or older.

36 Horizon staff off because of Fredericton hospital outbreak

Thirty-six Horizon Health Network employees in the Fredericton area are off work because the COVID-19 outbreak at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation and Veterans Health Unit, a spokesperson said Friday.

Kris McDavid confirmed the staff are off for "COVID-related reasons."

The outbreak was declared Thursday after an employee of the Chalmers hospital tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern. The three facilities are essentially located on the same campus, said McDavid.

Horizon won't say in what capacity the employee works or even if this person is a health-care worker or someone else who deals with the public.

Horizon says, 'there has been a high risk of exposure in recent days' to the Chalmers hospital employee who tested positive for a COVID variant of concern. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

"The employee is self-isolating, but there has been a high-risk of exposure in recent days," the regional health authority had said in a news release.

"I can't elaborate beyond that," McDavid said in an email.

Testing of close contacts is underway, he said.

McDavid did not immediately respond to questions about how many members of the public may have been exposed to the positive employee.

All three places have returned to red level protocols.

Non-urgent surgeries and outpatient appointments are postponed until further notice.

Non-urgent professional service outpatient appointments, including therapeutic services, blood and specimen collection, diagnostic imaging (X-ray), electrodiagnostics and respiratory therapy, are also postponed.

Visits are restricted, with some exceptions.

Latest exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Fredericton:

McDonald's Restaurant , 1177 Prospect St., on May 5, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

, 1177 Prospect St., on May 5, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant in Walmart , 125 Two Nations Crossing, on May 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

, 125 Two Nations Crossing, on May 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Brainfix Clinic , 56 Avonlea Crt., on May 6.

, 56 Avonlea Crt., on May 6. Adica Massage Clinic , 152 King St., on May 6.

, 152 King St., on May 6. Williams Chiropractic , 169 Main St., on May 6.

, 169 Main St., on May 6. Simms Home Hardware Building Centre , 190 King St., on May 6.

, 190 King St., on May 6. Costco Gas Bar , 5 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 6.

, 5 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 6. Massage Experts , 169 Dundonald St., on May 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 7, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

, 169 Dundonald St., on May 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 7, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. STMR. 36 Restaurant – Delta Fredericton , 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12.

, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. Jacks Pizza , 379 King St., on May 7, at 1 p.m.

, 379 King St., on May 7, at 1 p.m. Mitch Clarke Skate Park , 116 Johnston Ave. on May 7, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

, 116 Johnston Ave. on May 7, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Garrison Skatepark , York Street parking lot, on May 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

, York Street parking lot, on May 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. James Joyce Pub , 659 Queen St., on May 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

, 659 Queen St., on May 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant , 94 Main St., on May 7, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 8, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

, 94 Main St., on May 7, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 8, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Princess Auto , 21 Trinity Ave., on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon.

, 21 Trinity Ave., on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. Fredericton Public Library , 12 Carleton St., on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 12 Carleton St., on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Northside Market , 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil , 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

, 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dollarama , 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

, 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense , 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m.

, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Tim Hortons' drive thru , Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore , 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

, 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital , 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation , 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit , 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11.

, 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Shoppers Drug Mart, 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Lincoln:

Scott's Nursery, 2192 Route 102, on May 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even it they're not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment.

Previous exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on May 6 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m.

– from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:43 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the following regions:

Moncton region:

Pumphouse , 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m.

, 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m. Staples , 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m.

, 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m.

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Greco Pizza , 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.

, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on May 7, between 2-9:30 p.m., and May 6, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint John region:

Foodland, 1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on May 3, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Fredericton region:

My Home Consignment, 5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sobeys , 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue , 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

, 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto , 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell — May 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and April 28 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell — May 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and April 28 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue , 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

, 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, on May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: