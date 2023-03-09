N.B. reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 children hospitalized, rise in ICU admissions

COVID-19 has killed two more New Brunswickers, hospitalized two children and sent a growing number of people to intensive care, while flu cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, data released by the province Tuesday shows.

The two people who died were both aged 65 or older, according to the Respiratory Watch report. Their deaths raise the pandemic death toll to at least 970. Only confirmed cases who die in hospital are counted.

Fifty-one people were hospitalized for or with the virus between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, down from 63 in the previous report.

Seven of them required intensive care, up from three.

Among those admitted to hospital are a child under four, a child aged five to 19, an adult aged 20 to 44, five aged 45 to 64 and 43 aged 65 or older.

COVID-19 activity remains moderate; most indicators remained stable throughout the current reporting period. - Respiratory Watch report

Thirteen lab-confirmed outbreaks were reported, including three in nursing homes and 10 in "other" facilities, which could include adult residential homes or correctional centres. That's down from 12.

There have been 138 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, down from 153.

The positivity rate is 13 per cent, down from 15 per cent a week ago.

A total of 114,432 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since Oct. 4. That's up from 108,562.

"COVID-19 activity remains moderate; most indicators remained stable throughout the current reporting period," the report says.

Search for Russell's replacement ongoing

CBC requested an interview with a Public Health official, but received an emailed statement from Department of Health spokesperson Sean Hatchard instead.

"Public Health ensures staff are available to provide information to the media. That may include an interview or a statement, depending on the individual situation," he said.

"At this time, the advice remains that New Brunswickers should take steps to assess their own personal situation, and to reduce their risks of transmission and infection of respiratory illnesses.

"Precautions include staying home when you're feeling ill, covering your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a well-fitting mask when in crowded, public places," he said.

Public Health also recommends that eligible New Brunswickers stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Yves Léger, the province's acting deputy chief medical officer of health for nearly two years, is now serving as the acting chief medical officer of health, the Department of Health said. (Government of New Brunswick/Zoom)

A new chief medical officer of health has not yet been hired, said Hatchard. The recruitment process is ongoing, he said, and Dr. Yves Léger is acting in the position until a replacement for Dr. Jennifer Russell can be found.

Russell, who resigned, left her position last Friday and is now working for the University of New Brunswick as executive director of a new institute on population health.

She lost her bid for the presidency of the Canadian Medical Association last Friday. Members nominated Dr. Margot Burnell, medical oncologist and current chief of staff for Zone 2 of the Horizon Health Network as the president-elect.

Léger has served as the acting deputy chief medical officer of health since Dr. Cristin Muecke left in January 2022 to join Nova Scotia's Department of Health as a regional medical officer of health.

The department won't start recruiting to fill the deputy chief's position until the chief's position has been filled, Hatchard has said.

Flu cases jump nearly 63%, hospitalizations nearly 88%

Eighty-three influenza A cases were lab-confirmed between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 — nearly a 63 per cent jump from the 51 cases in the previous report.

These raise the total number of flu cases to 182 since the respiratory season began on Aug. 27.

Flu hospitalizations jumped nearly 88 per cent, week-over-week, to 15, from eight. Intensive care admissions dipped to two, from three.

The flu has sent 27 people to hospital since the respiratory season began on Aug. 27, six of whom required intensive care. (AHS)

Influenza-like illness outbreaks were reported at three schools, up from one a week ago. No information about the schools, the number of cases or whether it's students or staff affected has been released.

School outbreaks are based on 10 per cent absenteeism in a school due to influenza-like illness symptoms, the report says.

A total of 175,622 people have been vaccinated against the flu since Oct. 4.

Several hospital unit COVID outbreaks

Horizon Health Network has 46 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, including six people in intensive care, as of Saturday, according to its weekly COVID dashboard. That's down from 58 and five, respectively.

Fifty health-care workers are off the job after testing positive for COVID, up from 46.

And there are seven COVID outbreaks on hospital units, as of Tuesday. These include:

The Moncton Hospital — chronic care and oncology.

Saint John Regional Hospital — internal medicine and surgery.

Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital — coronary care unit.

Charlotte County Hospital — family medicine.

Miramichi Regional Hospital — cardiac stepdown/stroke.

Vitalité Health Network won't be updating its COVID-19 report until the end of the month, but it has updated its COVID-19 outbreaks page. It has seven hospital unit outbreaks as of Tuesday, up from two a week ago.

Four of them are at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, on the general surgical unit (4A), internal medicine and telemetry (4C), surgical unit —orthopedic, plastic, and ear, nose and throat (4E), and nephrology (4F).

Campbellton Regional Hospital has outbreaks on the medical unit and veterans' unit, while Restigouche Hospital Centre has an outbreak on the continuous rehabilitation unit (C-1).