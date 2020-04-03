Your guide to which key services are open/closed this weekend

With the Easter holiday weekend upon us, here's a guide for which essential services will be opened and closed.

Government officials continue to urge the public to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel, however, the state of emergency and physical distancing measures have closed many businesses and parks and tourist attractions.

On Thursday, Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, renewed calls for people to avoid gatherings this holiday weekend

If you're interested in learning more about the mandatory order on New Brunswick, you can read the document here .

And if you'd like to better understand what types of services remain open and operating, check out the video below.

New Brunswick has felt like a virtual ghost town since the state of emergency was declared and renewed. But who decided what had to close and what workers had to go home? 2:27

Here's a list of which major grocers and pharmacies are open and closed this weekend:

Grocery stores

Sobeys locations are closed Friday and Sunday.

Atlantic Superstore locations are closed Friday and Sunday.

Costco locations are closed Friday and Sunday.

No Frills locations are closed Friday and Sunday.

(Grocery stores will be open Saturday and Monday, but some are operating at different hours due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)

Discount stores

Walmart locations are closed Friday and Sunday.

Giant Tiger locations are closed Friday and Sunday.

Pharmacies

The majority of Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open throughout the holiday weekend with a few exceptions:

The Kings Place location in Fredericton is closed Friday and Sunday.

The Bouctouche location is closed Friday.

The Champlain Place location in Moncton is closed Sunday.

The majority of Lawtons locations will be open throughout the holiday weekend with two exceptions:

The Regent Mall location in Fredericton is closed Friday and Sunday.

The Brunswick Square location in Saint John is closed Friday and Sunday.

Liquor, cannabis retail

Both NB Liquor and Cannabis NB outlets are closed Friday and Sunday. They will be open Saturday and Monday, but they are operating at reduced hours during the outbreak, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Monday, however, Cannabis NB will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.