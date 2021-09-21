N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No complaints to Elections Canada on voting issues due to virus

An official with Elections Canada says she has not received any direct complaints about voting access problems related to COVID-19.

CBC News heard from a few voters who were unable to get to the polls Monday due to the need to self-isolate, and who were upset there was no other option for them.

Françoise Enguehard, regional media advisor for Elections Canada in the Atlantic provinces, says that's why at the beginning of the election period Elections Canada stressed people should be strategic and not wait until the last minute to vote.

"It's an unfortunate event, but it is not unlike what happens every election and we never speak about, which are, you know, cases of people who fall ill just before the election and have to be hospitalized, the people who have to leave unexpectedly because there is a family crisis do not get to vote either," she told CBC's Information Morning Fredericton on Tuesday.

There are many advance voting options, she said, and 5.8 million people took advantage of them.

Election results for Fredericton are expected later Monday or Tuesday.

Liberal Jenica Atwin is leading over Conservative Andrea Johnson by 501 votes. But 2,283 mail-in ballots still have to be counted.

New public exposure notices

Public Health has identified new places where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus over the past two weeks. They include:

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 14 and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Carl's Dairy Bar (1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover)

(1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Tim Hortons (22 F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 15 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – DocBraces (630 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 14 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

484 active cases

Public Health announced a three-day total of 199 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. That included a record-breaking one-day total of 75 new cases on Sunday.

There are 484 active cases across the province.

Twenty-three people are hospitalized, 14 of them in intensive care.

A total of 77.8 per cent per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, as of Monday, while 86.5 per cent have received at least one dose.

New Brunswick has had 3,436 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,903 recoveries so far and 48 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 437,783 tests have been conducted to date.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept.14 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:53 p.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:53 p.m. Sept. 5 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:59 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 4 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:58 p.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 13 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.– Miss Cue (459 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(459 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 12 between noon and 2 p.m. – Centennial Park playground (811 St. George Blvd., Moncton)

playground (811 St. George Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – A & C Convenience Store laundromat (369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton)

(369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton) Sept. 10 between 9 p.m. and midnight – Daquiri Smokehouse (3 Acadie Rd., Bouctouche)

(3 Acadie Rd., Bouctouche) Sept. 10 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pirate de la Mer (10 Industrielle Rd., Bouctouche)

(10 Industrielle Rd., Bouctouche) Sept. 10 between 1:30 p.m. and midnight – P'tit Pub du Tchè (40 Irving Blvd., Bouctouche)

(40 Irving Blvd., Bouctouche) Sept. 10 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 10 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – McDonald's (420 Paul St., Dieppe)

(420 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 9 and 10 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 9 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (80 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(80 Champlain St., Dieppe) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Moncton Golf & Country Club clubhouse (212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview)

(212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview) Sept. 8 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Golf Town (52 Wyse St., Moncton)

(52 Wyse St., Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre outpatient clinic (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 and September 7 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – MacDonald Buick GMC Cadillac ( 111 Baig Blvd. Moncton)

111 Baig Blvd. Moncton) Sept. 7 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

(184 Barker St., Moncton) Sept. 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. - Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 6 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (526 Main St., Shediac)

(526 Main St., Shediac) Sept. 6 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Club Chasse et Pêche Haute-Aboujagne (326 Aboujagne Rd., Haute-Aboujagne)

(326 Aboujagne Rd., Haute-Aboujagne) Sept. 5 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Casino New Brunswick (21 Casino Dr., Moncton)

(21 Casino Dr., Moncton) Sept. 5 between midnight and 2 a.m. – Second Floor Nightclub (837 Main St., Moncton)

(837 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 5 between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Mama's Restaurant (806 Main St., Moncton)

(806 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 5 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shediac Market (10 Weldon St., Shediac)

(10 Weldon St., Shediac) Sept. 4 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cosmo dance night club (837 Main St., Moncton)

(837 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 4 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 4 between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Dieppe Market (232 Gauvin St., Dieppe)

(232 Gauvin St., Dieppe) Sept. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Kelsey's Restaurant (141 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(141 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Nita's Bar and Grill (1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 4 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Champlain Mall (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Café Cognito (581 Main St., Moncton)

(581 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Dieppe Market (232 Gauvin St., Dieppe)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 12 between 9:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church (488 Main St., Sussex)

(488 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 11 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Canadian Tire (138 Main St., Sussex)

(138 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 9 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Dollarama (286 Main St., Sussex)

(286 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and noon – Starbucks (15 Depot Ct., Saint John)

(15 Depot Ct., Saint John) Sept. 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Starbucks (641 Harding St., Saint John)

(641 Harding St., Saint John) Sept. 8 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Starbucks (30 Lacey St., Rothesay)

(30 Lacey St., Rothesay) Sept. 8 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Dollarama (101 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

(101 McAllister Dr., Saint John) Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart (450 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(450 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Superstore (168 Rothesay Ave., Rothesay)

(168 Rothesay Ave., Rothesay) Sept. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Full Gospel Assembly (34 Mount Pleasant Ave. E, Saint John)

(34 Mount Pleasant Ave. E, Saint John) Sept. 4 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Old Navy (90 Consumers Dr., E Saint John)

(90 Consumers Dr., E Saint John) Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Java Moose Coffee (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Sept. 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (300 Retail Dr., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 13 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept.12 between 10 a.m. and noon and between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Calvary Tabernacle (12 Legion St., Perth-Andover)

(12 Legion St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 12 between noon and 6 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 11 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 10 between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – Acorn Restaurant (10 Route 635, Lake George)

(10 Route 635, Lake George) Sept. 9 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Jimmy Flynn concert Capital Exhibit Centre (361 Smythe St., Fredericton)

(361 Smythe St., Fredericton) Sept. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Turning Point Pentecostal Church (2031 Route 3, Harvey)

(2031 Route 3, Harvey) Sept. 8 between noon and 5 p.m. – Kings Landing (5804 Route 102, Prince William)

(5804 Route 102, Prince William) Sept. 7 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Northeast Christian College – Opening Service (128 River St., Fredericton)

(128 River St., Fredericton) Sept. 7 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Northeast Christian College – Dinner (128 River St., Fredericton)

(128 River St., Fredericton) Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (Unit 3, F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(Unit 3, F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Upper Miramichi Rural Community Park (6094 Route 8, Boiestown)

(6094 Route 8, Boiestown) Sept. 3 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Tobique Youth Center (268 Main St., Tobique First Nations)

(268 Main St., Tobique First Nations) Sept. 1, 2, 3, and Aug. 30 and 31 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Goodine Insurance (126 Ford Rd., Perth-Andover)

between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – (126 Ford Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Guardian Johnson Drug (16F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(16F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – TCBY Yogurt (121 Route 550, Hartford)

(121 Route 550, Hartford) Sept. 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(961 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. – Wetmore Street Pub (530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Plaso Dent (391 Front Rd., Grand Falls)

(391 Front Rd., Grand Falls) Between Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – OK Tire (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin)

Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept.16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Auberge Évasion de Rêves (11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sep. 14 and 15 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Big John Gym (11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick)

(11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 14 between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Resto Pub Sportif (132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 11 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 11 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Grand Falls Farmers' Market (68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sept. 10 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, and 10 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Merritt Press (208 Main St., Grand Falls)

(208 Main St., Grand Falls) Sept. 9 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – CCNB – Edmundston campus (35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston)

(35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – UMCE Université de Moncton, Edmundston campus (165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Le Grand-Saut (155 Broadway Bd., Grand Falls)

(155 Broadway Bd., Grand Falls) Sept. 8 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) September 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – A&A Ouellette Entreprise Ltd (1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond)

(1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond) Sept. 7 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 5 between 4: p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – St. Patrick Catholic Church (2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding)

(2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding) Sept. 4 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Canadian Tire (383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Town Hall [Public Health Office, Mental Health Office, Social Development, Library, Police Office, Town Planning Office] (131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Theriault and Morin Dentist (148 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 12 and Sept. 11 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tim Hortons (75 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(75 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 10 between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Tap's Bar (42 Water St., Campbellton)

(42 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 8 and 9 between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Gym Fitness (384 Dover St., Campbellton)

(384 Dover St., Campbellton) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 7 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(25 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Sept. 7 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Restigouche Walk-In Clinic (68 Water St., Campbellton)

(68 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 7 between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Salon de Coiffure Cheveux Modern Hair (59 Water St., Campbellton)

(59 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 6 between noon and 3:30 p.m. – Super 8 Hotel (Reception and Pool) (26 Duke St., Campbellton)

(26 Duke St., Campbellton) Sept. 6 between 11 a.m. and noon – Dairy Queen (84 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

(84 Notre Dame St., Atholville) Sept. 5 between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. – North Shore Cinema (52 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(52 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 4 and 5 – Life Church (198 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(198 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 4 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Balmoral Community Centre (21 Centre Rd., Balmoral)

(21 Centre Rd., Balmoral) Sept. 4 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(25 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Sept. 4 – Restigouche Golf and Country Club (30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton)

(30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton) Sept. 3 between noon and 1 p.m. – Chez Kim Restaurant (65 Water St., Campbellton)

(65 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Life Church (198 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(198 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 2 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 13 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

(75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst) Sept. 12 and 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Cast & Crew (588 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(588 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. – Pur & Simple (930 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(930 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. and noon – CCNB – Bathurst Campus, Main Building (725 Collège Rd., Bathurst)

(725 Collège Rd., Bathurst) Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Studio Olympus (1079 Principale Rd., Beresford)

(1079 Principale Rd., Beresford) Sept. 2 between 10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. – Dooly's (426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 11 between noon and 1 p.m. – Fundy Line Restaurant (869 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(869 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 10 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – River Signs (2311 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2311 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 8 and 9 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – River Signs (2311 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2311 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 9 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Jungle Jim's Restaurant (2441 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2441 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 8 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Cali.Co. Café (1 Allan St., Miramichi)

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.