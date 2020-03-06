N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to address education plan

New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy will provide an update this morning on plans for how the school year will unfold with schools closed because of the pandemic.

Cardy will be speaking with reporters at 11 a.m. in Fredericton.

The Department of Education has been working on a possible virtual learning plan for students during the COVID-19 outbreak.

All public schools closed almost three weeks ago because of the coronavirus. The closure was initially for two weeks, but now schools have been closed indefinitely.

Cardy has not been available for interviews since he announced the school closure.

However, at Monday's news conference Premier Blaine Higgs applauded Cardy's decision foresight in sending students home early on in the pandemic in this province.

"Here in New Brunswick we made the tough decision to implement these measure early on," Higgs said. "Taking action before … the pandemic may have seemed extreme at the time, but I know it was the right think to do."

New Brunswick has extended the state of emergency for another two weeks, Premier Blaine Higgs announced on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, with 11 new confirmed cases, bringing the province's total to 81.

Fourteen New Brunswickers have also recovered from the virus.

Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will also be speaking at their daily news conference in Fredericton this afternoon.

