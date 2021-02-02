COVID-19 outbreak hits 3rd Edmundston long-term care home with 24 confirmed cases

A third long-term care home in Edmundston has been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, with at least 24 cases confirmed on Tuesday, says the acting general manager.

The Villa des Jardins nursing home has had 13 residents and 11 employees test positive for the respiratory disease in the past few hours, said Allan Bouchard.

Members of the provincial rapid outbreak management team, known as PROMT, are on site to perform screening tests and to support staff, he said.

Out of the 33 employees, only two are still at work, since 11 tested positive and the rest are in isolation.

The home has 84 rooms, 18 of which are reserved for people with a loss of autonomy and the rest for independent seniors.

The Public Health team has taken over most of the operations, said Bouchard.

Food service is also disrupted and will be provided by another home in the region.

There are also COVID-19 outbreaks at the Manoir Belle Vue special care home and the Hôtel-Dieu de Saint-Joseph residence in the Edmundston region, Zone 4.

Zone 4 remains in full lockdown because of the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The province reported three new cases of the disease in Zone 4 on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in that region to 157.