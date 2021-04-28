N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Lockdown ends in Edmundston, 'It's a real good day'

After nearly three weeks, the COVID-19 lockdown is over for people in the Edmundston and Upper Madawaska region.

The province lifted the order overnight Tuesday, placing that section of the Edmundston region, Zone 4, under the less restrictive orange COVID alert level.

Acting Mayor Eric Marquis says it's a great relief.

"It's a real good day. We've worked hard to bring this situation under control. And now we have to keep on working the same way to make sure that we don't relapse with this COVID situation," he said.

Grand Falls, Saint-Léonard, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls will remain at the orange level for at least another week, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said Tuesday. They will be reassessed at that time.

The Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions remain at the yellow level, along with the rest of the province.

Marquis is urging area residents to buy local. He said it will help businesses that were closed for nearly six weeks, dating back to when the region went to the red level of recovery.

137 active cases

New Brunswick recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 pn Tuesday.

There are now 137 active cases in the province.

Six people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 1,882 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,708 recoveries so far.

A total of 285,473 tests have been conducted.

Previous possible public exposures

Public Health has identified the sites, dates and times of possible public exposure in four regions. People who were at these sites are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

Fredericton region:

April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon - YMCA (570 York St., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Walmart Supercentre (1399 Regent St, Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Home Depot (Corbett Centre, Fredericton)

April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - Canadian Tire (1110 Smythe Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 10 a.m. and noon. - Digital World (524 Smythe Ave., Fredericton)

April 22 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - Tim Horton's (1713 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

April 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. - Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

April 19 to April 22 - Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

April 21 between noon and 4 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Moncton region:

April 12 between 5:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – emergency department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 12 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – X-ray department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 14 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Urban Planet, Walmart and H&M – CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Saint John region:

Holy Spirit Parish (Saint Matthews worship site), 45 Dollard Dr., Saint John, on Sunday, April 18, between 11 a.m. and noon. The church has closed for two weeks as a preventive measure, and St. Rose of Lima Church (part of Holy Spirit Parish) will also be closed for the next two weeks, until May 8-9.

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, on April 15 between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Rocky's Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, on April 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Edmundston region:

E.& P. Sénéchal Center, Vitalité Health Network vaccination clinic, 60 Ouellette St., Grand Falls, on Monday, April 19, between 1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. .m.; and on April 12, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Public Health also identified travellers who may have been infected while on the following flights:

April 20 - Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m.

- Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m. April 20 - Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m. April 15 - Air Canada Flight 8919 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8919 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m.

– Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 a.m.

– Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8970 – from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 a.m.

- Air Canada Flight 8970 – from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:14 a.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: