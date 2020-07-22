Accelerated economic recovery in N.B. driven by early containment of COVID-19

Provinces that had the most success fighting the COVID-19 virus — like New Brunswick — are now reaping multimillion-dollar benefits from the achievement, a string of economic data is revealing.

On Tuesday, new figures released by Statistics Canada showed that while all provinces suffered a drop in retail sales in April and May compared to last year, it was hundreds of millions of dollars less severe in areas with low infection rates and an early transition to business openings.

"Some of the numbers out there are really good," said New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves about the speed of the province's recovery.

According to the latest figures, retail sales for April and May in New Brunswick in 11 key sectors unadjusted for seasonality totalled $1.94 billion. That is down 16 per cent from last year, but significantly better the 25.3 per cent decline recorded nationally.

The difference represents $215 million in extra retail sales in New Brunswick over slower recovering provinces and the salvaging of millions of dollars in sales tax revenue and hundreds of retail jobs.

New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says the province is reaping the financial rewards of containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Case counts in New Brunswick have been the lowest among all 10 provinces and 50 U.S. states. (CBC)

"We stepped on it pretty early on and shut things down," said Steeves. "That's tough medicine, but it gave us the flexibility to open up a little bit earlier than other people and that has paid dividends."

Two weeks ago, Statistics Canada reported New Brunswick had 350,400 people working in the province in June, 97.6 per cent of the number that had been working one year ago in June. It is the highest year-over-year job retention rate in Canada and well above the national average of 91.5 per cent.

Record-breaking home sales

In addition, last week the Canadian Real Estate Association reported home sales by its members in New Brunswick, which is not part of the Statistics Canada retail survey, set a new monthly record of $245.2 million in June. That involved the sale of 1,230 units, a 25.4 per cent increase over last June and nearly double the national increase.

"This (1,230 units) was also a new sales record for the month of June and was the highest level for any month (in New Brunswick) in history," said a news release from the association.

New Brunswick does not charge sales tax on home purchases unless the house is new. But it does charge a one per cent property transfer fee on sales, which generated a record $2.5 million for the month.

"Every bit of revenue counts," said Steeves.

Mid March lockdown

The accelerated return of economic activity in New Brunswick is a tangible benefit of the province's success controlling the spread of COVID-19. It has allowed businesses to open sooner and economic activity to get closer to normal faster.

The New Brunswick government closed all schools in the province March 13, two days after the province recorded its first case of COVID-19. A full state of emergency that required most businesses to shut down was declared six days later and within a week borders with neighbouring provinces and Maine were also closed to all but essential travelers.

New Brunswick car dealers sold $304 million worth of new vehicles in April and May, more than neighbouring Nova Scotia for the first time in over 19 years. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

New Brunswick has consistently posted some of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the world and the lowest among all Canadian provinces and U.S. states ever since.

As of Tuesday, New Brunswick had recorded just 170 infections, a rate of 22 per 100,000 residents. That's 93 percent lower than the Canadian average (295 infections per 100,000) and 98 per cent better than the average infection rate in the United States (1,158 per 100,000).

Garden centres and hardware stores in New Brunswick both set sales records this spring. The two combined for $184 million in sales over April and May, 29 per cent more than last year. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In mid April, the province slowly began reopening its economy starting with garden centres. By late May, most businesses had been allowed to operate in New Brunswick, though with ongoing restrictions.

Steeves is hoping the case counts remain low and the recovery continues.

"It's hard to know exactly where you're going," he said. "We're in uncharted territory every day with this. But we are planning as best we can to overcome."