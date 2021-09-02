Want to protect students under the age of 12? Get vaccinated, says Russell

The safest way to protect unvaccinated schoolchildren against COVID-19 this year is to make sure the older members of their households have had their two shots, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health says.

"The transmission in that age group happens usually within households," Dr. Jennifer Russell said Thursday of the COVID cases reported so far among children.

And the greater the number of fully vaccinated New Brunswickers, the greater the protection against the disease for schoolchildren under the age of 12, she said.

Questions came fast and furious for Russell and Education Minister Dominic Cardy during a CBC New Brunswick Facebook live session with parents and others about the back-to-school plan.

And a lot of the answers boiled down to one message: if you're eligible, get vaccinated.

"I really hope that everyone gets their vaccine," Cardy said during the 45-minute Q&A event.

"This is the only way to get out of this pandemic."

Many questions focused on the logic behind the policies put in place for the school year, such as why students have to wear masks in common areas and not inside the classroom.

This is to make it easier for Public Health to do contact tracing inside a school with a case of COVID-19.

When questioned why COVID-19 regulations have eased in the public school system, Cardy argued the rules affecting the return to school this year are stricter than when classes finished in June. Provincial employees, including teachers and school staff, for instance, have to be fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

"If there's a single case in that school, that school will move to online learning because [the delta variant] delta is that much more transmissible and more infectious," he said.

Enforcing mask rules

Cardy reiterated that teachers and staff are responsible for making sure students wear their masks in common areas, such as public school busses.

Meanwhile, school administration is required to make sure teachers are also following the rules.

"It's a job requirement, I can't be more blunt than that," he said.

However, bus drivers who have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine aren't required to wear masks.

Cardy said that's because masked bus drivers who wear glasses have trouble seeing in the winter, when their glasses fog up.

"It was really a question around safety issues for the bus drivers," he said.

But important to maintain a protective bubble around the drivers, so they will be behind a curtain or plexiglass shield on the bus, Cardy said.

Daycares not under provincial rules

Questions also poured in about why daycares don't require masks or employees to be vaccinated.

Cardy said daycare owners are free to make their own decisions about masks and vaccines for employees, the same as private businesses.

"They're not part of the public school system," Cardy said. "They're private businesses."

But Russell said if parents have a good relationship with their kids' daycare centres, they should ask questions about precautions being taken.